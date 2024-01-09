Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden says working with Israel to 'significantly get out of Gaza'; Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv
United States President Joe Biden during a recent speech said that he is working with the Israeli government to reduce or "significantly get out of Gaza". Meanwhile, Washington's top diplomat landed in Tel Aviv during his fourth trip to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 for talks with Israeli leaders as he has sought to prevent the Gaza conflict from widening, said an AFP journalist travelling with him.
The Israeli army announced that four soldiers have been killed fighting in Gaza amid the ongoing war taking the total death toll in the ground offensive against Hamas to 180.
They are:
Sergeant Roi Tal, 19 of the Kfir Brigade’s 94th Duchifat Battalion was killed in southern Gaza.
Sergeant First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26 of the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed in southern Gaza
Sergeant First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, of the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed in southern Gaza.
Sergeant First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, a combat engineer in the 36th Division was killed in central Gaza.
Source: Times of Israel
Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken in Israel spoke with the United Nation's new coordinator for humanitarian and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, said the US State Department.
Blinken and Sigrid Kaag called for "strengthening the coordination mechanism delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, and facilitating assistance to the northern part of the Gaza Strip to enable the return of displaced people," said the State Department in a readout.
It added, "They emphasized a shared commitment to reach the most vulnerable including urgently expanding the entry of aid and commercial goods into Gaza, increasing use of localized aid to meet immediate needs, and enhancing funding for humanitarian assistance."
Kaag, who assumed her new position on Monday, is in New York and Washington, DC this week for meetings.
In a recent interview with Israel's right-wing Channel 14 network, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel was behind the strike in southern Lebanon which killed Wissam al-Tawil, a commander of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah's elite Radwan force.
"Regarding the attack in southern Lebanon, yes, we did take responsibility for the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force," Katz told Channel 14 network, which corrects him for saying Quds Force instead of Radwan force, reported the Times of Israel.
"This is part of the war," he added. Until the Israeli minister's claim, Israel had not announced that the country's army was behind the killing, even if it was widely understood to be the case.
This is because Israel typically prefers to maintain a policy of ambiguity regarding its alleged operations abroad.
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad on Monday (Jan 8) released video footage which it claimed showed an Israeli hostage alive in its custody in Gaza after being held hostage during Hamas' Oct 7 assault against Israel.
The man in the video, who spoke in English and Hebrew languages, pleaded for his release and also paid tribute to another hostage Tamir Adar, who was announced dead in early January by his kibbutz community in southern Israel, according to news agency AFP reports.
The location, from where the video was shot, is not yet known.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv, on Monday amid his 4th tour to the Middle East since the beginning of the war for talks with Israeli leaders as he seeks to prevent the Gaza conflict from widening, said an AFP journalist travelling with him.
Washington's top diplomat is also expected to put pressure on Israel's government to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.
Biden said that he is working with the Israeli government to reduce or "significantly get out of Gaza" at an event in the US state of South Carolina after he was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
"I understand the passion and I’ve been quietly working — been quietly working with the Israeli government to reduce — significantly get out of Gaza," said the US president after a group of protesters then began chanting "ceasefire now."