Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden says working with Israel to 'significantly get out of Gaza'; Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv

The Israeli army announced that four soldiers have been killed fighting in Gaza amid the ongoing war taking the total death toll in the ground offensive against Hamas to 180.

They are:

Sergeant Roi Tal, 19 of the Kfir Brigade’s 94th Duchifat Battalion was killed in southern Gaza.



Sergeant First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26 of the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed in southern Gaza

Sergeant First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, of the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed in southern Gaza.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, a combat engineer in the 36th Division was killed in central Gaza.

Source: Times of Israel