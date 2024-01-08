LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war: Islamic Jihad releases video showing Gaza hostage alive

Tel AvivEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants gather at a mourning house for Palestinians who were killed during Israel-Gaza fighting, as a ceasefire holds, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2022. Photograph:(Reuters)

As per news agency AFP reports, the man in the video, speaking in English and Hebrew calls for his release and pays tribute to Tamir Adar, another hostage whose death was announced in early January by his kibbutz community in southern Israel.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad on Monday (Jan 8) released video footage it claimed showed an Israeli hostage alive in its custody in Gaza after being held hostage during the Oct 7 assault by Hamas against Israel.

As per news agency AFP reports, the man in the video, speaking in English and Hebrew calls for his release and pays tribute to Tamir Adar, another hostage whose death was announced in early January by his kibbutz community in southern Israel.

His location is not yet known.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(More details awaited)

(With inputs from agencies)
 

