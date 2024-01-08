Israeli-Hamas war: Strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

A senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed allegedly in an Israeli strike on south Lebanon on Monday (Jan 8), three security sources told the news agency Reuters.

As per the report, the security sources have identified him as Wissam al-Tawil, the deputy head of a unit within the Radwan force.

They said he and another Hezbollah fighter were killed when their car was hit in a strike on the Lebanese village of Majdal Selm.

As quoted by the news agency, one of the security sources said: "This is a very painful strike." Another source said that "things will flare up now".

Ever since the cross-border shelling began in the aftermath of Hamas's attack on Israeli territory on October 7, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 130 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. Another 19 have been killed in Syria.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is Hezbollah's secretary-general, warned Israel in two televised addresses last week not to launch a full-scale war on Lebanon.

"Whoever thinks of war with us - in one word, he will regret it," Nasrallah said.