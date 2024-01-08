LIVE TV
Israeli-Hamas war: Strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

Tel Aviv, IsraelEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Smoke rises over Gaza during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, January 8, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is Hezbollah's secretary-general, warned Israel not to launch a full-scale war on Lebanon 

A senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed allegedly in an Israeli strike on south Lebanon on Monday (Jan 8), three security sources told the news agency Reuters. 

As per the report, the security sources have identified him as Wissam al-Tawil, the deputy head of a unit within the Radwan force. 

They said he and another Hezbollah fighter were killed when their car was hit in a strike on the Lebanese village of Majdal Selm. 

As quoted by the news agency, one of the security sources said: "This is a very painful strike." Another source said that "things will flare up now". 

Ever since the cross-border shelling began in the aftermath of Hamas's attack on Israeli territory on October 7, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 130 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. Another 19 have been killed in Syria. 

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is Hezbollah's secretary-general, warned Israel in two televised addresses last week not to launch a full-scale war on Lebanon. 

"Whoever thinks of war with us - in one word, he will regret it," Nasrallah said. 

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. 

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

