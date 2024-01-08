Exclusive: Ex-Maldives defence minister Mariya Didi speaks about Indian troops in Maldives, current situation

Maria Didi, the former defence minister of Maldives, spoke to WION's Sidhant Sibal and weighed in on the India-Maldives relationship. She also spoke about the comments made by now ex-ministers, Mariyam Shiuna and Hassan Zihan. The remarks were derogatory to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were widely condemned.

The minister also spoke about the presence of Indian troops in the country, pointing out that they are technical people to support humanitarian assistance in the country. Read the full interview here:

WION: With me is Maria Didi, a very good friend of India and former Defence Minister of Maldives in the previous government, a former parliamentarian. Ma'am welcome to WION, it's always great to have a conversation with you. My first question to you is your reaction to the developments we have seen, how there were remarks made by sitting ministers of the Tehran government in Maldives and now of course they have been suspended. So what's your reaction?

Mariya Didi: It's very responsible, totally unprovoked, uncalled for something that you should not as ministers do with the closest neighbour, from with whom we have had time in memorial relationships that are so close. We have...India has always come to our rescue whenever we needed it, let it be on November 3, when we had the terrorist command attackers, then the water crisis and most recently just the other day when we had the COVID pandemic, you went out of your way to give us vaccines even before you inoculated your whole population. That is how close we have been and Indian tourists came to the Maldives and we were able to recover our economies with much help from ours. I can remember even in the Defence exhibition and conference we had your Defence Minister, he said, you know, stronger in India, means stronger India, you know, and a stronger India means stronger Maldives. So the bonds that we keep are very, very important. I mean, you eat curry, we eat curry. We play Hindi songs, you all play Hindi songs. You know, before we had cable and all that, we were infringing copyright as well, but you shut your eyes and you just let it be because we were so small and you thought, you know, that even entertainment, why it was good? So Maldives have had this love for Hindi movies, love for curry and recently what I find is even Parnipuri is a favourite of Maldives and I have seen them eat it, you know and it's sad that ministers don't realise, you know, that they are no longer social media activists and that they have to be responsible and whatever they say reflects on the country and there will be consequences.

WION: Ma'am, you have been to India several times as a minister, as where WION have had a conversation with you here in Delhi. Now how do you see India-Maldives relationship? If you can shed light on that, how strong this relationship has been?

Mariya Didi: You know, like Canada and USA, they are also neighbours, they share a very close relationship. But Maldives relationship with India goes back so much more, you know, even before the USA and Canada also came into existence because they are part of the new world. We have had this strong relationship with, there has been trade going on between the two countries, you know, culture-wise we are the same, we are all brown people as we say nowadays, you know, and I don't see even look twice, you know, there is no difference between Indians and Maldives. The language is similar, the food is similar, our way of thinking is similar and for me, what I think is even God made us such that India and Maldives are even geographically situated so close to each other. When we are unwell, we go to India for treatment. If they want to have a holiday, you know, recently there was school holidays, I think most of my friends are going to India and I studied in India when I was younger. Many Maldives have studied in India, so the friendship, the closeness that we have had, I don't know why, you know, Maldives have always been hospitable to foreigners and our tourism industry is totally based on the hospitality that we offer to the guests that we come. You would notice that there are many resorts in other places like the Caribbean and all that also, but the hospitality, the friendliness, the Maldives and resort workers offers, the butlers whoever is there offers to your people, it is totally unique because that is there in us that we honour our friends and those who visit us. We are grateful people, you know, whenever we need something, you know, India has come to our rescue and for that, ordinary Maldives are very grateful. It is sad to see, you know, something like this happening and for us to have to talk about this is also a very sad situation.

WION: Ma'am, you were the Defence Minister and we have seen increased defence engagement as well if you can talk about the capacity building which have taken place when it comes to the defence aspect and the role the Indian assets have done in terms of evacuation because you have seen all of it.

Mariya Didi: Yes, you know, whenever anyone is here, you know, Indian helicopters go and lift them to Malay where they can be attended to. The Indian Donya has helped us a lot, search and rescue everything and recently there was a boy, you know who got lost and I don't know for whatever reason, we didn't see the Donya which is equipped with special equipment for search and rescue. It wasn't used, you know, a small sesma went up and we haven't found the boy's stills, so it's really sad that the ordinary Maldivian, you know, that family, they would be, I'm sure thinking, you know, that if they had the special equipment, you know, deployed at the place that we did during our time, most probably, you know, we would have found the boy but because of whatever, you know, they have said during the campaign and things, you know, they shouldn't really risk life of ordinary Maldivians just because they have said something, you know, they come to take care of us and as a government, they should be responsible and they should use whatever they can to save the lives of ordinary Maldivians. As for capacity building, we did a lot, you know, we got Hooravi, a new Hooravi, there was a replacement, you know, for Hooravi, the Indian ship, there was Khamiya, the new ship that we got, you know, so assets-wise also, the Donya came in, we are building the repair facility in UTF and when the present administration was saying they were, when they came to government they were talking about thousands of troops on the ground here, Indian troops and they have found that there are only 89 people and everyone of them engaged in a humanitarian role. So whatever we have said in the past, we have not been, you know, there's no secrets going on between two countries, you know, we were, you all were helping us to build our capacity so that, you know, if the situation arises we could look after our houses at least till we get help from other friendly neighbours.

WION: Ma'am, you started by saying that there was a boy who went missing and the Maldivian authorities did not allow usage of the Indian assets.

Mariya Didi: So I don't know whether they allowed or not, we didn't see it being used, that's all I think.

WION: Okay so the Indian assets weren't used and there was a boy who got....who was still missing because of the government. Ma'am so the current government has basically come on a plan which is strongly anti-India. We saw the anti-India movement as well and one of the basic plan has been the removal of the Indian troops while acknowledging the role of the Indian assets as well. How do you see this entire comments being made and essentially the relationship not moving because of what the current government has been saying. There's a committee also which has been formed as well. So how do you make off it....the so-called removal of Indian troops demand by the current government?

Mariya Didi: The thing is, you know, you saw how many Maldivian lives were saved during the time. You know, when they were being used, they were being used totally for in a human carrying capacity. Whenever the Indian helicopters were like, you know, they were being replaced with spares were coming and all that. We have always, you know, been asking them, you know, when are they coming and all that and especially the ordinary Maldivian here in the island, you know, they always like, you know, they felt very secure that if supposing there was the need they could be elitered to those. Do you see perhaps, you know, in the past when helicopters were engaged in the world, it's a new, you know, those diving accidents and all these things, they can only be lifted in a helicopter, you know, like it can't go above a certain height. So helicopters have been used, but in the past when private parties have used helicopters in the world, it has been very dangerous. You know, many times we have had helicopter incidents, but in sure along with the Indian helicopters, because they use the most modern equipment and their personnel are very trained, very experts. I have seen, you know, in the land, in places where people have never been before they land, they do many evacuations which on the normal circumstances ordinary civilian pilots cannot do because that's because as a Defence Minister they have shown me and I have seen it. You know, a friend of mine who was, who is in Lamu, who was to fix their air-concel on that, and Maldivian and he was telling me....the people the other day they were saying, you know...there's so many tests that are done before the helicopter takes off, and so many tests that are done when it comes off, you know, comes down. So 20 people to look after this, you know, to make sure Maldivians are safe when they apply the helicopters, it's normal, you know, but people are saying, what do you need...that makes people for a helicopter maintenance. Yes, we do, whether it's one or two, there's a bare minimum that is needed, you know, and then we are getting it free, but to waste Maldavian taxpayers, money for something that the friends are offering free. I mean, I totally don't get it, but if that be the will of the Maldavians always, you know, in the government also said, you know, they will honor it. It was the government's request that these have always been provided to us.

WION: I'm moving the projector to the broader aspect of the relationship. Now tourism is something that has been a key pillar of this relationship. Do you see that because of these comments by now ex-ministers of the Maldivian government, there will be a lasting damage to your tourism industry?

Mariya Didi: I hope not, you know, last year the most tourist arrival numbers were from India. We have always seen that there is an affluent society in the neighbours. They always prefer to come to their neighbors because it's shorter, it's easier to get there. There are so many flights from India to Maldavians, but we have to understand that we are unique in some ways, but nothing is irreplaceable in this world. You know, so we have to really think we have to guard our tourism industry. We have to promote it. We have to present ourselves as people who are welcoming. If we want tourists to come here, not...you know, show antagonism and make disparaging remarks about their elected leaders and others, you know, and we have to be sensitive to the thoughts and the feelings of others as well. So far what I have seen is that we have been irresponsible in that sense and we would to some extent suffer the damages because I saw on social media, once the tourists who had come, she made a remark about Maldives and the way, you know Maldavian social media reacted, you know, she had to make her Twitter (X) account private because it was too much. What we have to understand is that even others would have the love for it. We have to learn to live in a globalized world, you know, just because this government has come on a national agent, the same Maldives is for Maldavian or whatever, you know, that means we didn't get our attention. It doesn't necessarily mean that we can, you know, survive without our tourists coming to Maldives and, you know, us not being nice to them. So it's a sad day for all of us. It's a very sad day for all of us. I'm sure, you know, a lot of my Indian friends have been sending messages to me also saying that we complement each other, not compete with each other, you know, we respect each other. And I think we have to make a conscious effort with all our people, Maldivians as well, to tell them that, you know, relationships are mutual. If they want to go and get themselves attended for medical purposes and other purposes in India and want friends to come and help us in the medicines that they should respect, you know, the others as well. And try to, like, you know, treat them like how we would want to be treated as well when we go to another country or as relationship friends, neighbors, live as friends and neighbors, it's a sad day for the region as well, you know, because we have had so much defense cooperation, we have had exchange of information, we have been doing so much together. Most Maldivians in the defense sector are trained in India, so in many ways it's a sad day.

WION: So essentially a politicization you think is being done by the current government when it comes to this relationship, as you pointed out, just 89 Indian troops present. So do you see this politicization will come to an end?

Mariya Didi: The thing is like, you know, they kept on seeing troops. We were always saying they are here on a humanitarian role. So they are not even troops as such, you know, they are technical people who are here to help other than ordinary Maldivians, you know, who cannot afford, you know, a helicopter or things to get basic services like, you know, when they are here than others. So I hope the government comes to its senses. I hope they start valuing friendships. I hope they start respecting neighbors. I hope President Mouis always take some sort of action against the ministers and hold them accountable so that other ministers also realize, you know, that this is not how ministers should behave. It is sad that one of them, the gentleman there, he was a member of the armed forces and he had made remarks on social media that was not in line with the armed forces policy on social media, which was why he was dismissed from the armed forces. But because he says something that they want to hear, you know, he was brought in as a minister. The sad thing is, you know, it's the same thing happens in the defense forces today. How are they going to maintain discipline there? This is something that always makes me that sad. Once you do something, then there was no politicization or anything of why he was dismissed.That would be, that is for all of our motives, you know, but then for him to come in as a minister, because he was not made to take responsibility for his actions before, because the present government ignored it. Today, a young person who is qualified is now having to really suffer the consequences.

WION: Well, thank you so much, ma'am, for speaking to me. It's a pleasure to speak to you and get an overview of how the people and politicians think about this very important relationship. Thank you so much, ma'am.