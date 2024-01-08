Strong wave of Russian strikes hit areas across Ukraine, kill 3 and injure dozens

Ukraine on Monday (Jan 8) came under a fresh wave of Russian missile attacks that struck near the front lines of fighting in the east, western as well as central parts of the country, said the officials.

The strike claimed the lives of at least three and wounded dozens of others.

The latest barrage of hypersonic projectiles fired by Moscow comes less than a week after Kyiv cautioned that it only had sufficient ammunition to withstand a few more powerful attacks amid Russia's intense bombardment.

"The enemy launched dozens of missiles at peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine," Ukraine's deputy head of the presidency Oleksiy Kuleba said, adding that 33 were injured.

Some of the Ukrainian targets hit by the Russian projectiles were high-rise buildings and a shopping centre in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown Kryvyi Rig, claiming the life of at least one, said Kuleba.

"In Kryvyi Rig, there are many breakages in power grids, there are power outages, and electric transport does not work," he said.

Separate "explosions" in the western region of Khmelnytsky, far from the frontlines in the east, he said, killed one person.

Around 300 evacuated from Belgorod over Ukraine strikes, says Russia

Russia said that it has evacuated nearly 300 residents of Belgorod over strikes by Ukraine.

The governor of the Belgorod region, which is a city near the Ukrainian border, on Monday, released a statement saying that the ones evacuated have been moved to temporary shelter centres.

"Some 300 residents of Belgorod, who decided to temporarily evacuate, are at the moment being housed in temporary shelter centres in Stary Oskol, Gubkin and the Korochansky district" which are further from the border, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours we received 1,300 requests to send Belgorod children to school camps away from the city, in other regions," he said.

The evacuation from Belgorod, which is less than 20 miles (32 kilometres) from the Ukrainian border, is so far the largest of a major Russian city ever since Moscow began its offensive against Kyiv in Feb 2022.

Ukraine launched strikes on the Russian city on Dec 30 claiming the lives of at least 25 people.