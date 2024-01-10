Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Lithuania on visit to Baltic allies with focus on war, EU integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday (Jan 10) marking the beginning of his tour to three Baltic states to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russia and Kyiv’s plans to join the European Union and NATO.

Zelensky in Vilnius

The Ukrainian president took to X to announce his arrival at the Lithuanian capital. The three Baltic states and all former Soviet republics – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – have been Ukraine’s staunchest allies since the beginning of the war.

“Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are our reliable friends and principled partners. Today, I arrived in Vilnius before going to Tallinn and Riga,” said Zelensky in a post on X.

Zelensky is also set to hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, as well as lawmakers and people from the Ukrainian community in Lithuania.

“Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda,” said the Ukrainian president.

According to Nauseda’s office, the presidents of both countries will hold talks and a joint press conference. The Ukrainian leader will also give a public speech.

First official trip abroad

The Baltic tour marks Zelensky’s first official trip abroad this year. The visit to the three countries also comes as other Kyiv allies in the West are hesitant to give the war-torn country more aid, nearly two years since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday (Jan 8), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blasted several countries in the 27-nation bloc for not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

He noted that with American military assistance to Ukraine stalled in the United States Congress, allies in the EU need to step up, reiterating that the German government would support Kyiv for as long as necessary.

While Berlin had faced criticism during the initial months of the invasion for failing to step up and provide military backing to Kyiv, it is now among the top providers of both weapons and financial aid to the war-torn country.

“As significant as the German contribution is, it will not be enough to ensure Ukraine’s security in the long run,” said Scholz, on Monday.

He added, “Therefore I call on allies in the European Union to strengthen their efforts regarding Ukraine. The planned weapons deliveries to Ukraine of most EU member states are not enough.”

Late last year, Germany agreed to double the country’s military aid for Ukraine in 2024 to 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion).