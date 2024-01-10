France's new PM Gabriel Attal starts working towards cabinet reshuffle

After becoming France's youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister, Gabriel Attal on Wednesday (January 10) got busy deciding on choosing his cabinet which is expected to see a reshuffle as French President Emmanuel Macron prepares for the last three years of his presidency. Attal (34) succeeded Elizabeth Lorne (62) who tendered her resignation earlier.

It is expected that Attal would choose political heavyweights as he along with Macron face their first political test against right-wing Marine Le Pen in the European Parliament elections this June. Attal is also expected to make some moves to dispel notions about him being an inexperienced leader, suddenly chosen to assume a high office.

After his appointment as prime minister, Attal's first official engagement was meeting flood victims in northern France. It is not yet clear where exactly he will announce the cabinet reshuffle.

Who's in dock, who's not?

AFP has reported citing sources that the powerful Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (41) is likely to be retained as he has received assuarances from Macron to that effect.

The future of Bruno Le Maire, the Finance and Economy Minister, remains uncertain as it isn't clear whether he'll agree to work under Attal who was a junior minister in his own department.

There is uncertainty over the position of Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna just as it is with Transport Minister Clement Beaune's.

Attal will also have to find a replacement for the education ministry which he himself previously held.

Though Macron's decision to choose Attal as the PM signalled his intention to infuse young blood into his government, Attal's name wasn't finalised before some negotiations.

AFP said that before finalising Attal, Macron had to overcome opposition from some cabinet ministers and also key powerbrokers in French politics. These included ex-premier Edouard Philippe and Alexis Kohler, presidential chief of staff.

Reports in French media also said that there was some dispute before Macron zeroed in on Attal's name. Some reports have suggested that Attal will be overpowered by Macron, a seasoned hand in the presidential office by now.

In the French political system, the president is responsible for setting general policies while the job of running day-to-day government affairs falls on the shoulders of the prime minister. It is hence, the PM who may get more flak in case of any political or administrative turbulence.

It was seen an imperative for Macron to reshuffle his cabinet to prevent projecting an image of himself as a 'lame duck' leader. His centrist government has lost the parliamentary majority after 2022 elections.

Macron will not be able to contest 2027 presidential elections, a fact which is seen by many to be Marine Le Pen's best chance to become president.