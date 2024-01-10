South Korean opposition leader was stabbed to stall his bid for presidency

Lee Jae-myung, the South Korean opposition leader, who was recently stabbed, was targetted by a well-prepared assailant who wanted to prevent him from becoming president. The entire incident was properly planned, police said on Wednesday (Jan 10).

On January 2, Lee was stabbed by a man when he was surrounded by journalists in the southern port city of Busan. The accused stormed at the politician and stabbed him on the left side of his neck with a knife.

As per the local reports, Lee suffered a wound to his jugular vein. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Busan, and then flown to the capital Seoul where he underwent a nearly two-hour surgery.

Police said they believe the man acted alone, further mentioning that he had determined to kill Lee to prevent him from running for South Korea’s presidency, which he admitted to during questioning.

In a televised briefing, Busan police chief Woo Cheol-Mun said that the suspect said he was unsatisfied with what he believes were authorities' failures to punish Lee over his corruption allegations.

Woo said the attacker left an eight-page note outlining similar intentions for his attack. Woo said that he got the outdoor knife in April and has followed Lee to five events since June.

"It's analysed that the suspect's subjective political belief led to the extreme crime," Woo said, further adding that police had not found other accomplices.

Busan police said that during police questioning, the suspect had no defence lawyer. The police have also not revealed his identity.

Lee discharged from the hospital

The 59-year-old politician was released Wednesday from the hospital after eight days of treatment. He also underwent a surgery. He told reporters that the attack should serve as an impetus to overhaul South Korea's notoriously confrontational politics.

In his first public comments since the incident, he said: "I sincerely hope this incident could serve as a milestone to end the politics of hatred and restore a politics of respect and coexistence."

"I myself too will reflect on my deeds and strive hard to create politics of hope," he added.