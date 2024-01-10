Ram Mandir consecration: Congress 'respectfully' declines invitation for the event

Top leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC), including former party president Sonia Gandhi, have declined the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony due to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. In its official release, the Congress said that invites were sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha.

While the official release issued by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that top Congress leaders 'respectfully declined' to attend the ceremony, the statement heavily criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for making a 'political project' of the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya.

"...Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya...," says the release.

The Congress has alleged that the inauguration of the 'incomplete temple' has been brought forward by the ruling party 'for electoral gains' and that the consecration ceremony is 'an RSS/BJP event'.

Congress has however said that it abides by the Supreme Court of India verdict delivered in the year 2019.

Ever since the invitation was extended to top Congress leaders to attend the Ram Mandir ceremony, all eyes have been on the party to see how it responds.

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is due to take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the ceremony, so will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over 6000 people have been invited. They include celebrities, industrialists and others.