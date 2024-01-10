Video: Ecuador on edge as armed men storm TV station, state of emergency declared

Masked men wielding guns and explosives forcefully entered the set of a live broadcast on the TC Television network in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The armed intruders interrupted a news program while brandishing pistols and what appeared to be dynamite.

The televised intrusion lasted approximately 15 minutes before the station's signal was cut off.

The incident left station personnel in shock, with Alina Manrique, head of news for TC Television stating, "All I know is that it's time to leave this country and go very far away." 🇪🇨 | URGENTE: Delincuentes irrumpieron en TC Televisión y secuestran a todos en vivo y directo en Guayaquil, Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/ob1yleusOc — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) January 9, 2024 × Ecuador has been grappling with a series of attacks, including the abduction of police officers, following the reported escape of gang leader Adolfo Macías, alias "Fito," from prison.

State of Emergency declared in Ecuador

President Daniel Noboa declared a national state of emergency on Monday (Jan 8), and granted authorities the power to suspend individual rights and deploy the military.

President Noboa authorised the military to "neutralise" the armed groups. The national police chief confirmed the arrest of all masked intruders and seized their weapons and explosives. Thirteen individuals were taken into custody.

Ecuador has refrained from disclosing the total number of attacks or identifying the perpetrators behind the recent wave of violence.

Who is responsible for escalating violence in Ecuador?

Los Choneros, one of the implicated gangs with ties to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, is held responsible for escalating violence in Ecuador, including the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Adolfo Macías, the gang leader, remains at large following his apparent escape, prompting investigations and charges against prison guards.

President Noboa said that he is determined to restore peace, and declared on Instagram that his government would confront crime head-on.

States of emergency, also deployed by Noboa's predecessor Guillermo Lasso, have become a recurrent measure to combat rising violence in Ecuador.