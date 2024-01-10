US in favour of 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state, Blinken tells Abbas

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday (Jan 10) amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

During his crucial tour, Blinken pushed to limit the spread of ongoing war. He also pressed Israel's leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Blinken told Abbas that Washington supports "tangible steps" towards the creation of a Palestinian state, reiterating America's longstanding position that a Palestinian state must stand alongside Israel.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that "with both living in peace and security".

Palestinian statehood was expected during the Oslo Accords of the 1990s, but talks have been stalled for years.

Blinken's visit and his remarks show how the US is trying to end the war and civilian casualties, but the Israeli government has shown no interest in reviving negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian leadership remains split between the Palestinian Authority, headed by Abbas, and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that according to Abbas, the Gaza Strip is "an integral part of the Palestinian state".

"It is not possible to accept or deal with the plans of the occupation authorities to separate it, or cut off any part of it," the Palestinian leader told Blinken.

Discussions over Gaza's post-war governance have been ongoing for weeks, despite Israel's warning that the combat will likely last months.

Wafa reported that the Palestinian president also raised "efforts made to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank".

The Times of Israel reported that hundreds of Palestinians protested against Blinken's visit. They marched through the streets of Ramallah.

The protesters were holding up signs saying "Blinken you are not welcome here". Palestinian Authority security forces dispersed the protests.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 23,357 people have been killed in more than three months of war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

The toll includes 147 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 59,410 people have been wounded across the Palestinian territory since the war erupted on October 7.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.