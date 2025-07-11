/Top 10 world news: US selling weapons to NATO allies to aid Ukraine; Inflation hits 230% in Gaza, and more

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 11) said that the United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine to defend against Russia.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 11) said that the United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine to defend against Russia. This comes as Kyiv witnesses a recent escalation in Moscow’s drone and missile attacks. Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv had received positive “signals” from the Trump administration about new weapons supplies following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

As the situation in Gaza worsens amid the Israel-Hamas war, be it cash, food, fuel, or medicine, everything is in short supply. People in Gaza have been selling their possessions to buy essential goods to feed their families and for basic survival needs.

In a shocking incident, two elderly women died after a BMW car crashed into their care home following a police chase in Sunderland, United Kingdom. The Highcliffe Care Home was then evacuated after the deadly crash.

The US State Department is firing over 1,300 employees on Friday as part of a sweeping reorganisation plan launched by the Trump administration earlier this year. According to a senior State Department official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, termination notices will be sent to 1,107 civil service employees and 246 foreign service officers currently serving in domestic roles.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR on Friday (July 11) around 7:50 pm. Notably, it was the second earthquake in a week, that jolted India's National Capital Region. On Thursday, another earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Delhi NCR.

The United States has sanctioned an independent expert who has been commissioned by the United Nations to probe human rights violations in the Palestinian territories. UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese has been a vocal critic of what she has termed the Israeli "genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. She has also come out strongly in favour of arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to open its first showroom in India on Tuesday (Jul 15). The electric car maker is expected to start deliveries as early as next month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. This comes as Tesla seeks to tap into the world’s third-largest automobile market amid declining sales. The showroom, which will open in Mumbai, marks the official entry of the vehicle manufacturer into the market, offering a range of variants, trim options and access to pricing.

Days before the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen, her husband said that he is expecting a positive response as the Central government, the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) continue to make an effort. Last year, Nimisha Priya’s death sentence was approved by the President of Yemen, following which the Indian government said that it would extend all possible help to her and her family. Originally from Kerala, the 37-year-old is accused of killing Talal Abdo Mehdi.

He is 42, a virgin and desperately in need of female company. R Madhavan's Shrirenu Tripathi is unlike a Bollywood hero, especially at a time when leading heroes flex their muscles and wield machetes in heavy-duty actioners. Filmmaker Vivek Soni's Aap Jaisa Koi, stands apart from regular Bollywood films on many accounts. At its core is a man who is unsure of himself, and thus shy to make friends with the opposite gender. The film has shy and conservative men pitted against liberal, free-thinking modern women.