/Musk’s Tesla to start deliveries at India’s showroom from August, second showroom to be opened in THIS city

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to open its first showroom in India on Tuesday (Jul 15). The electric car maker is expected to start deliveries as early as next month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. This comes as Tesla seeks to tap into the world’s third-largest automobile market amid declining sales. The showroom, which will open in Mumbai, marks the official entry of the vehicle manufacturer into the market, offering a range of variants, trim options and access to pricing.

The report added that customers will be able to configure and order their Tesla EVs from next week, with deliveries expected to start from late August. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the first batch of cars, Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs, had arrived in the country after being shipped from the company’s factory in China.

Tesla will also open a second showroom in the capital, New Delhi, which is scheduled to be opened in late July, the report added.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market comes as the EV maker witnesses a slump in its global sales in the second quarter. Tesla’s sales and stocks have plummeted despite Musk claiming that the business had recovered following the criticism he faced while working with the Trump administration.

According to documents reviewed by Bloomberg last month, five Model Y units were declared at about 2.77 million rupees ($32,270) each. Given India’s 70 per cent import tariffs on fully-built cars under $40,000, along with additional surcharges, the cars are expected to sell at a substantial premium to the roughly $46,630 they go for in the US.