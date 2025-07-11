Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR on Friday (July 11) around 7:50 pm. Notably, it was the second earthquake in a week, that jolted India's National Capital Region. On Thursday, another earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Delhi NCR.

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) in a post on X, stated that the epicentre was Jhajjar, Haryana.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," the NCS wrote in the post.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties. While, people on social media have been wondering whether it was aftershocks of yesterday's earthquake or a second earthquake.

Earlier on Friday (July 10), another earthquake hit Delhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale. The quake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.

Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

Social media users reported that the earthquake triggered panic, with people in Delhi and NCR rushing out of their houses.

Here's what to do during an earthquake?

People should remain calm and avoid panicking, according to NDRF. They should hide under strong structures to protect themselves.

"Drop under a table; cover your head with one hand and hold the table till the tremors last. Run outside as soon as the tremors stop - do not use the lift," it said.