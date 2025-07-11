LOGIN
HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz for title

Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 17:41 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 23:28 IST
Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semis: Sinner vs Djokovic Photograph: (X/Wimbledon)

Story highlights

HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7(8)-6(6) and Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. It is Alcaraz vs Sinner in Wimbledon final on Sunday (Jul 11).

Carlos Alcaraz beat Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final while Novak Djokovic overcame Flavio Cobolli and Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton to make it to the semis.

Where to watch Wimbledon live in India?

Wimbledon 2025 is available to be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV. The Championship can also be watched on JioHotstar app on mobile as well.

Follow the live coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon men's singles semi-final below:

23:28:08
Wimbledon 2025: SINNER vs ALCARAZ FINAL
23:22:32
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner beats 24-time grand slam winner Djokovic in straight sets to set up French Open final replay with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday (Jul 11).

Sinner:     6 6 6

Djokovic: 3 3 4

23:14:25
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner goes two games ahead and just one away from final!

Sinner:     6 6 5

Djokovic: 3 3 3

23:07:39
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner draws level and takes three consecutive games.

Sinner:     6 6 3

Djokovic: 3 3 3

22:59:13
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner takes a game finally in set 3. But Djokovic still two up.

Sinner:     6 6 1

Djokovic: 3 3 3

22:48:31
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Djokovic wins two games to start set 3. Turnaround? Anyone?

Sinner:     6 6 0

Djokovic: 3 3 2

22:37:34
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner is two sets up just like that! Not Djokovic's day at all.

Sinner:     6 6

Djokovic: 3 3

22:34:10
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Djokovic survives losing set for one more game in 6th deuce.

Sinner:     6 5

Djokovic: 3 3

22:21:03
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Djokovic wins another game but still behind two games.

Sinner:     6 4

Djokovic: 3 2

22:15:01
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Djokovic finally manages to win a game but after Sinner won three!

Sinner:     6 3

Djokovic: 3 1

22:09:05
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner wins first game in second set and then breaks Djokovic's serve to go two game up!

Sinner:     6 2

Djokovic: 3 0

22:00:59
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner takes the first against Djokovic!

Sinner:     6

Djokovic: 3

21:53:43
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Top seed Sinner just one game away from taking the first set against old guard Djokovic.

Sinner:     5

Djokovic: 3

21:45:59
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner making light work of the set so far.

Sinner:     4

Djokovic: 2

21:41:11
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner opens up two-game lead over Djokovic early in first set.

Sinner:     3

Djokovic: 1

21:32:57
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Sinner vs Djokovic

Djokovic takes first game but Sinner level immediately after.

Sinner:     1

Djokovic: 1

21:18:45
Meet the first men's singles finalist of Wimbledon 2025
20:58:42
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz enter third consecutive Wimbledon FINAL

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 7(8)

Fritz:      4 7 3 6(6)

20:48:29
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

The set goes into the tie-breaker.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 6

Fritz:      4 7 3 6

20:44:05
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

The set stretches but but Alcaraz still ahead.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 6

Fritz:      4 7 3 5

20:37:28
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz on the brink of making his third consecutive final.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 5

Fritz:      4 7 3 4

20:31:23
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz two games away from match.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 4

Fritz:      4 7 3 3

20:23:49
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz fights but Alcaraz maintains lead.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 3

Fritz:      4 7 3 2

20:17:08
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz opens up early lead in the potential match-deciding set.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 2

Fritz:      4 7 3 1

20:12:28
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz starts fourth set with a win - this could be the final set of the match.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6 1

Fritz:      4 7 3 0

20:05:59
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz takes third set and this might get over sooner than we think.

Alcaraz: 6 5 6

Fritz:      4 7 3

20:02:49
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz one game away from taking the set.

Alcaraz: 6 5 5

Fritz:      4 7 3

19:58:03
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz not making it easy on Alcaraz at all.

Alcaraz: 6 5 4

Fritz:      4 7 3

19:53:00
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz cuts Alcaraz's two-game lead to half in third set.

Alcaraz: 6 5 3

Fritz:      4 7 2

19:47:03
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz goes ahead in the third set.

Alcaraz: 6 5 2

Fritz:      4 7 1

19:42:30
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz takes first game of third set as well.

Alcaraz: 6 5 0

Fritz:      4 7 1

19:32:53
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz prevails in the end and wins the second set.

Alcaraz: 6 5

Fritz:      4 7

19:29:58
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz shows why is he defending champion as he doesn't let Fritz take game away.

Alcaraz: 6 5

Fritz:      4 6

19:23:17
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz one game away from drawing level in match but Alcaraz not letting it go.

Alcaraz: 6 4

Fritz:      4 5

19:08:18
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz stays ahead in the second set.

Alcaraz: 6 3

Fritz:      4 4

19:02:22
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz fights back but Fritz keeps the lead.

Alcaraz: 6 2

Fritz:      4 3

18:54:20
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz takes one game lead over Alcaraz in second set.

Alcaraz: 6 1

Fritz:      4 2

18:49:08
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz starts second set with a win.

Alcaraz: 6 0

Fritz:      4 1

18:45:12
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz dominates Fritz to take first set

Alcaraz: 6

Fritz: 4

18:41:47
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Fritz stretches first set but Alcaraz close to winning it.

Alcaraz: 5

Fritz: 4

18:33:32
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz stays one game ahead even as Fritz keeps trying.

Alcaraz: 4

Fritz: 3

18:24:57
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz keeps lead but only by a game as Fritz ups the ante.

Alcaraz: 3

Fritz: 2

18:17:13
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Alcaraz wins first two games but Fritz gets on board as well.

Alcaraz: 2

Fritz: 1

18:12:30
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Alcaraz vs Fritz

Defending champions Alcaraz breaks serve to win first game of the match.

Alcaraz: 1

Fritz: 0

17:42:47
Wimbledon 2025 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Who'll win?

