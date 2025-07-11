HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7(8)-6(6) and Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. It is Alcaraz vs Sinner in Wimbledon final on Sunday (Jul 11).

Carlos Alcaraz beat Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final while Novak Djokovic overcame Flavio Cobolli and Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton to make it to the semis.

Where to watch Wimbledon live in India?

Wimbledon 2025 is available to be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV. The Championship can also be watched on JioHotstar app on mobile as well.

Follow the live coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon men's singles semi-final below: