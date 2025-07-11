HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles: Alcaraz beat Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7(8)-6(6) and Sinner beat Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets in semis. It is Alcaraz vs Sinner in Wimbledon final on Sunday (Jul 11).
Carlos Alcaraz beat Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final while Novak Djokovic overcame Flavio Cobolli and Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton to make it to the semis.
Wimbledon 2025 is available to be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV. The Championship can also be watched on JioHotstar app on mobile as well.
Sinner beats 24-time grand slam winner Djokovic in straight sets to set up French Open final replay with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday (Jul 11).
Sinner: 6 6 6
Djokovic: 3 3 4
Sinner goes two games ahead and just one away from final!
Sinner: 6 6 5
Djokovic: 3 3 3
Sinner draws level and takes three consecutive games.
Sinner: 6 6 3
Djokovic: 3 3 3
Sinner takes a game finally in set 3. But Djokovic still two up.
Sinner: 6 6 1
Djokovic: 3 3 3
Djokovic wins two games to start set 3. Turnaround? Anyone?
Sinner: 6 6 0
Djokovic: 3 3 2
Sinner is two sets up just like that! Not Djokovic's day at all.
Sinner: 6 6
Djokovic: 3 3
Djokovic survives losing set for one more game in 6th deuce.
Sinner: 6 5
Djokovic: 3 3
Djokovic wins another game but still behind two games.
Sinner: 6 4
Djokovic: 3 2
Djokovic finally manages to win a game but after Sinner won three!
Sinner: 6 3
Djokovic: 3 1
Sinner wins first game in second set and then breaks Djokovic's serve to go two game up!
Sinner: 6 2
Djokovic: 3 0
Sinner takes the first against Djokovic!
Sinner: 6
Djokovic: 3
Top seed Sinner just one game away from taking the first set against old guard Djokovic.
Sinner: 5
Djokovic: 3
Sinner making light work of the set so far.
Sinner: 4
Djokovic: 2
Sinner opens up two-game lead over Djokovic early in first set.
Sinner: 3
Djokovic: 1
Djokovic takes first game but Sinner level immediately after.
Sinner: 1
Djokovic: 1
Alcaraz enter third consecutive Wimbledon FINAL
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 7(8)
Fritz: 4 7 3 6(6)
The set goes into the tie-breaker.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 6
Fritz: 4 7 3 6
The set stretches but but Alcaraz still ahead.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 6
Fritz: 4 7 3 5
Alcaraz on the brink of making his third consecutive final.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 5
Fritz: 4 7 3 4
Alcaraz two games away from match.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 4
Fritz: 4 7 3 3
Fritz fights but Alcaraz maintains lead.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 3
Fritz: 4 7 3 2
Alcaraz opens up early lead in the potential match-deciding set.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 2
Fritz: 4 7 3 1
Alcaraz starts fourth set with a win - this could be the final set of the match.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6 1
Fritz: 4 7 3 0
Alcaraz takes third set and this might get over sooner than we think.
Alcaraz: 6 5 6
Fritz: 4 7 3
Alcaraz one game away from taking the set.
Alcaraz: 6 5 5
Fritz: 4 7 3
Fritz not making it easy on Alcaraz at all.
Alcaraz: 6 5 4
Fritz: 4 7 3
Fritz cuts Alcaraz's two-game lead to half in third set.
Alcaraz: 6 5 3
Fritz: 4 7 2
Alcaraz goes ahead in the third set.
Alcaraz: 6 5 2
Fritz: 4 7 1
Fritz takes first game of third set as well.
Alcaraz: 6 5 0
Fritz: 4 7 1
Fritz prevails in the end and wins the second set.
Alcaraz: 6 5
Fritz: 4 7
Alcaraz shows why is he defending champion as he doesn't let Fritz take game away.
Alcaraz: 6 5
Fritz: 4 6
Fritz one game away from drawing level in match but Alcaraz not letting it go.
Alcaraz: 6 4
Fritz: 4 5
Fritz stays ahead in the second set.
Alcaraz: 6 3
Fritz: 4 4
Alcaraz fights back but Fritz keeps the lead.
Alcaraz: 6 2
Fritz: 4 3
Fritz takes one game lead over Alcaraz in second set.
Alcaraz: 6 1
Fritz: 4 2
Fritz starts second set with a win.
Alcaraz: 6 0
Fritz: 4 1
Alcaraz dominates Fritz to take first set
Alcaraz: 6
Fritz: 4
Fritz stretches first set but Alcaraz close to winning it.
Alcaraz: 5
Fritz: 4
Alcaraz stays one game ahead even as Fritz keeps trying.
Alcaraz: 4
Fritz: 3
Alcaraz keeps lead but only by a game as Fritz ups the ante.
Alcaraz: 3
Fritz: 2
Alcaraz wins first two games but Fritz gets on board as well.
Alcaraz: 2
Fritz: 1
Defending champions Alcaraz breaks serve to win first game of the match.
Alcaraz: 1
Fritz: 0