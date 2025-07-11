/'Whole top floor caved in': BMW crashes into care home during police chase in UK, two women die

In a shocking incident, two elderly women died after a BMW car crashed into their care home following a police chase in Sunderland, United Kingdom. The Highcliffe Care Home was then evacuated after the deadly crash.

The two women, one in her 90s and the other in her 80s, died after they were moved to other care homes. Meanwhile, eight other residents of the care home were taken to the hospital.

The BMW was reportedly stolen and later smashed into Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland at around 9:40 (local time) on Wednesday.

The two men who were in the car, both aged 21, were previously arrested too in connection with the crash and have now been rearrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Northumbria Police said the BMW had been reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle earlier that evening. The police added that it would consider whether the crash led to the women's deaths.

Ch Supt Mark Hall stressed that the force would continue to support the families of those affected in the crash. "This is an extremely sad development and all of our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of everyone affected," he said.

Carol Wilson, whose husband was taken to another care home after the crash, said that she could not "believe her eyes" when she saw how badly the crash damaged the care home.

"The whole top floor has caved in," she said. While another woman told the BBC that her daughter heard a "huge bang" late in the evening. "I wasn't in at the time. It was awful to see the residents getting moved late last night," she said.

A spokesperson for Avery Healthcare, which manages the care home, expressed grief over the loss of lives, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the incident at our home in Sunderland and our thoughts are with all those affected."