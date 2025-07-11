Days before the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen, her husband said that he is expecting a positive response as the Central government, the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) continue to make an effort. Last year, Nimisha Priya’s death sentence was approved by the President of Yemen, following which the Indian government said that it would extend all possible help to her and her family. Originally from Kerala, the 37-year-old is accused of killing Talal Abdo Mehdi.

Nimisha’s husband, Tomy Thomas, said, “I am in contact with Nimisha. It is possible to send text and voice messages to her. I met the Governor yesterday, who offered all support to Nimisha’s mother through video conferencing.”

He further added, “The Central government, State government and the MEA have been making efforts, and we expect a positive response. Our advocate is doing everything possible.”

Social worker Samuel Jerome Baskaran, who is negotiating with government officials in Yemen and Talal’s family, confirmed that a letter regarding her execution was issued by the prosecution to the jail authorities, The Indian Express reported.

“The public prosecutor had issued the letter of prosecution to the jail authorities. The execution is scheduled for July 16. Options are still open. The Government of India can intervene in the matter to save her life,” Baskaran said.

Nimisha Priya case

A native of Kerala, Nimisha had worked in Yemen for several years as a nurse until she was accused of the crime in 2017. Her mother, Prema Kumari, has been in Yemen for the last year as she hopes for her pardon.

Nimisha ran a clinic in Yemen with Talal’s support. However, she allegedly faced mental, physical and financial abuse by Talal, who seized her passport. It is claimed that he was killed in self-defence or as an unintended consequence of an attempt to retrieve her passport.