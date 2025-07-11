/NATO buying weapons for Ukraine? Trump says US will sell arms to European allies to aid Kyiv amid Russia war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 11) said that the United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine to defend against Russia. This comes as Kyiv witnesses a recent escalation in Moscow’s drone and missile attacks. Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv had received positive “signals” from the Trump administration about new weapons supplies following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%,” Trump said in an interview with NBC. “So what we’re doing is, the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine), and NATO is paying for those weapons.”

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that some of the US-made weapons that Ukraine is seeking are deployed with NATO allies in Europe, which could be transferred to Ukraine. He added that European nations could then buy replacements from the US.

“It’s a lot faster to move something, for example, from Germany to Ukraine than it is to order it from a (US) factory and get it there,” Rubio told reporters during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur.

As Ukraine is seeking US-made Patriot air defence systems to counter Russian ballistic and cruise missiles, the Trump administration has given conflicting signals about its willingness to provide more essential military aid to Ukraine to defend against Russia’s invasion, which has entered its fourth year.

Earlier, the US president said that he would keep sending he would keep sending weapons to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia after pausing some weapons shipments.

Rubio said that the US is encouraging NATO allies “to provide those weapons, systems, the defensive systems that Ukraine seeks … since they have them in their stocks, and then we can enter into financial agreements with them, with us, where they can purchase the replacements.”