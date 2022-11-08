Top 10 world news: US midterm election underway, Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart and more

Voting has officially started in the US for the midterm elections with several states experiencing decent turnouts till now. One of the major factors which will decide the outcome of the elections are the 8.3 million young Americans who will cast their ballots. While polls have shown a strong Democratic tilt in the age group, a low turnout has worked in the favour of the Republicans. In other news, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday (November 8), with an aim to strengthen ties between both nations.

US Midterm Elections 2022 LIVE updates | Voting begins with experts favouring Republicans

Voting has officially started in the US for the midterm elections with several states experiencing decent turnouts till now. One of the major factors which will decide the outcome of the elections are the 8.3 million young Americans who will cast their ballots. While polls have shown a strong Democratic tilt in the age group, a low turnout has worked in the favour of the Republicans.

Oil, trade, economy, Ukraine war on agenda as India's Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart in Moscow

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday (November 8), with an aim to strengthen ties between both nations. Both leaders discussed climate, trade, the Ukraine war, and other issues of mutual interest.

Iran protests: After lawmakers' appeal, Iran judiciary speaks tough

Just days after Iran's lawmakers urged country's courts to rein in the 'rioters', the judiciary has said that it will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes. It referred to current nationwide protests.

Probe opened after a French cardinal admits to abusing 14-year-old girl decades ago

French prosecutors in Marseille said on Tuesday that a probe has been launched a day after a French cardinal admitted that he abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago. Jean-Pierre Ricard publicly admitted that he had abused a girl years ago.

Pro-Imran Khan protesters block roads to Islamabad as political turmoil continues in Pakistan

The political tensions in Pakistan continue to grow as pro-Imran Khan protestors blocked roads near the capital Islamabad. The protests were a direct response to the attack on the former prime minister which saw him getting injured in what his supporters called an “assassination attempt”.

'Aggressive games': Canada accuses China of direct interference in election, Beijing denies it

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China on Monday of playing "aggressive games" with the democracy and institutions of his country after a report emerged that there was foreign interference in its elections.

COP27: Island nations lash out at rich countries over climate change

On Tuesday (November 8), small island nations came together and raised a call for windfall tax on oil companies in order to compensate developing countries for climate change.

US research station in Antarctica hit with Covid outbreak

An American research station in Antarctica has been shut for inward travel following a Covid outbreak. The National Science Foundation, which operates McMurdo Station on the southern tip of Antarctica’s Ross Island, has said that 98 positive cases were recorded since October.There are 885 people currently living at McMurdo Station.

‘Shared knowledge and prosperity’: India’s PM Modi unveils theme, logo for New Delhi G20 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the theme for the New Delhi G20 summit, scheduled to be held in September 2023. India is poised to assume the Presidency of the Group of 20 or G20 countries for one year, starting December 1, 2022.

'It was a bad choice': Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter feels awarding World Cup rights to Qatar was a mistake

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted it was a 'mistake' to award the 2022 World Cup hosting rights to Qatar. Blatter was the FIFA president back in 2010 when Qatar managed to win the hosting right for the tournament despite USA being favourites to stage the showpiece event this year.