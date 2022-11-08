Pro-Imran Khan protesters block roads to Islamabad as political turmoil continues in Pakistan

The political tensions in Pakistan continue to grow as pro-Imran Khan protestors blocked roads near the capital Islamabad. The protests were a direct response to the attack on the former prime minister which saw him getting injured in what his supporters called an “assassination attempt”. Shots were fired at Imran during a rally on Thursday and the former cricketer ended up getting shot in his right leg.

With the country currently going through major political turmoil, the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf once again blocked roads and demonstrated in favour of a thorough investigation into the attack.

"People are finding it very hard to go to work," police official Yawar Ali told Reuters. "Families have been stuck in the traffic for hours. We've even got reports that the protesters have not let ambulances pass."

The protests started on Monday and the crowd slowly blocked the road connecting the Islamabad international airport to the rest of the city. The road is also quite crucial for inter-state travel as it is the one that connects the Pakistani capital with the cities of Lahore and Peshawar. While the protests have been largely peaceful, TV reports showed sloganeering and tyre burning by some protestors.

Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan following a no-confidence motion but in recent times, he has gained momentum by asking for fresh polls and campaigning against corruption.

The incident during the long march on Thursday ended up injuring 10 people besides Imran and the planned march is reportedly going to resume on November 10 after he is released from the hospital.

