'Aggressive games': Canada accuses China of direct interference in election, Beijing denies it

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China on Monday of playing "aggressive games" with the democracy and institutions of his country after a report emerged that there was foreign interference in its elections.

While denying the allegations, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the country has "no interest" in Canada's internal affairs. A foreign ministry spokesperson stated that Canada should not make remarks as it will hurt ties with China.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that the relationship between countries can only be built on the basis of "mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit".

Trudeau had told reporters: "We have taken significant measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections processes and our systems, and will continue to invest in the fight against election interference, against foreign interference of our democracies and institutions."

"Unfortunately, we're seeing countries, state actors from around the world, whether it's China or others, are continuing to play aggressive games with our institutions, with our democracies," he added.

WATCH | 48 per cent of people plan to spend less this Christmas, says Barclaycard

Trudeau's comments came after a local broadcaster in Canada, Global News, reported that China was directly involved in an election as Beijing had funded a "clandestine network" of candidates in a recent ballot.

The report of election interference came days after authorities started probing the illegal Chinese police stations in the Toronto area.

Without providing details of the source, the Global News reported that intelligence officials told the Trudeau government China was seeking to influence or subvert its democratic process.

As per the report, Beijing directed transfers of funds to at least 11 federal election candidates. The funds were apparently transferred through an Ontario lawmaker and others.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.