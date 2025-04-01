US President Donald Trump said that India is planning to reduce tariffs on American goods significantly.

Advertisment

Know more about Trump's agenda behind his visit to the Middle Eastern nation of Saudi Arabia amid ongoing wars in Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has warned of a “strong plan” to retaliate against the US tariffs.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

'Why didn't they do it sooner?': Trump claims India 'going to drop tariffs substantially' ahead of 'Liberation Day'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 01) said that India is planning to reduce tariffs on American products significantly, one day before he imposes reciprocal tariffs, a day he dubbed as 'Liberation Day' for America.

Advertisment

What's on Trump's agenda as he plans to visit Saudi for his first foreign trip. Is it Israel, Ukraine or something else?

US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle Eastern nations comes amid his efforts to end the ongoing wars in Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine. But what exactly is on his agenda? Let's dig deeper to know more.

‘Will retaliate, if necessary’: EU chief warns US of ‘strong plan’ against Trump tariffs

The European Union has a “strong plan” to retaliate against the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, but would prefer to negotiate a solution, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (Apr 1).

Myanmar earthquake: Death toll nears 3,000, what are the survival chances of people trapped under rubble?

The death toll in Myanmar following a massive earthquake has risen to 2,719 on Tuesday (Apr 1), while 4,521 were wounded and over 400 remain missing, said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. The toll is expected to climb to 3,000.

Liberation Day or Confusion Day? Trump reciprocal tariffs are coming, but officials don't seem to agree on how to implement

Trump tariff plan a secret till last minute? US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs will kick in from Wednesday (Apr 2), but there are still contradictory reports on how exactly it would be implemented. Ahead of the announcement day, which Trump described as 'Liberation Day', there is frenzied discussions inside the US administration to make it happen.

Planning to buy a new car? Here's how it will cost an arm and a leg after Trump's reciprocal tariffs

US President Donald Trump is set to impose reciprocal tariffs on America's Liberation Day, Wednesday (April 2), by slapping 25% on imported passenger vehicles and light trucks.

Waqf Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha April 2. Why is opposition against it, what is the row?

The stage is finally set for the revised Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, April 2. Union Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday, “On 2nd April, immediately after the Question Hour, I want to introduce the amendment bill for consideration and passing, after that, we have agreed for 8 hours of discussion.”

Noida crash car: Lamborghini belongs to Youtuber Mridul Tiwari ; driver already out on bail

On Sunday (Mar 30), a speeding luxury car rammed into construction workers, leaving two injured while others narrowly escaped the incident in Noida sector 94. The Lamborghini belongs to content creator Mridul Tiwari and the car was driven by Deepak, a car dealer from Rajasthan's Ajmer. It is said that he was testing the car and was on his way back when this incident took place.

L2: Empuraan producer says there were 'no threats or pressure' as the re-censored version hits theatres

The re-censored version of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan will be hitting theatres across India. The film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 27, 2025, facing backlash from right-wing groups over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

IPL 2025: Time is ticking for soon to be 38 Rohit Sharma after his worst IPL start since 2020

Rohit Sharma will be 38 in about a month. He has played in Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008 and is one of the most successful captains as well as a player with six titles (five as captain) to his name. But is he getting old to play the fastest format? Is he no more quick enough on the field? Has the time come for him to hang his boots in T20s altogether?