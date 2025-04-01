On Sunday (Mar 30), a speeding luxury car rammed into construction workers, leaving two injured while others narrowly escaped the incident in Noida sector 94. The Lamborghini belongs to content creator Mridul Tiwari and the car was driven by Deepak, a car dealer from Rajasthan's Ajmer. It is said that he was testing the car and was on his way back when this incident took place.

A video of the car just after the crash surfaced online; the driver was interrogated by a bystander, who was seen asking him if he was performing a stunt, to which the driver responded, 'Did anyone die here?'. He looked seemingly calm, and that has irked netizens, as people have been demanding strict action against him.

#WATCH | Noida Lamborghini accident case | Advocate Mayank Pachauri, lawyer of accused, Deepak, says, "We moved a bail application in the court. The court granted bail with one surety. Within two days, we have to present the second surety in the court. The offence was bailable,… https://t.co/r6S0cTkFz3 pic.twitter.com/u8FHFAFztX — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

He was further seen saying that he only 'applied a little accelerator', while the damage seen around the car suggested otherwise. As reported, police from Noida Sector 126 station took Deepak into custody and filed an FIR for reckless driving and 125(a) for deals with acts endangering life or personal safety of others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The vehicle has also been seized, and Deepak was later released on bail.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the accused lawyer said, "We moved a bail application in the court. The court granted bail with one surety. Within two days, we have to present the second surety in the court.The offence was bailable, so the court granted bail. The accident happened when he was on a test drive. The investigation is underway into the allegations..."

He may have been out on bail, but the outrage over the incident continues; netizens continue to demand justice for the victims.