Rohit Sharma will be 38 in about a month. He has played in Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008 and is one of the most successful captains as well as a player with six titles (five as captain) to his name. But is he getting old to play the fastest format? Is he no more quick enough on the field? Has the time come for him to hang his boots in T20s altogether?

The Indian skipper retired from the T20Is last year after guiding the team to T20 World Cup glory in June 2024 and the IPL 2025 is the first time he played in the shortest format. The batter, who scored 0 and 8 in his first two games for Mumbai Indians, was used as an impact sub in the third match of the season for the franchise.

Against KKR, Rohit did not come to field but batted as an impact sub - he scored only 13 runs before being dismissed and was rendered to his worst start in the IPL history since 2020 after the first three matches.

Rohit Sharma in first three games of IPL since 2020:

IPL 2020: 12, 80 and 8

IPL 2021: 19, 43 and 32

IPL 2022: 41, 10 and 3

IPL 2023: 1, 21 and 65

IPL 2024: 43, 26 and 0

IPL 2025: 0, 8 and 13

Clearly, 2025 is the worst for Rohit Sharma in terms of runs in the first three games at least as he has never gotten these many matches to get going.

In general, Rohit is going through a lean patch since the Tests matches against Bangladesh at home last year. He failed in New Zealand Tests after that and also the nightmarish Australia tour where he eventually dropped himself from the side.

In the Champions Trophy, he scored one fifty and that was in all important final but he was scratchy in rest of the tournament.

If Rohit doesn't find his groove quickly, the question of whether he should continue to play as a fixed member of Playing XI is bound to be asked sooner than later.