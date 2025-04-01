Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar did nothing wrong on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Mar 31. He also created history by registering the best figures by an Indian bowler on IPL debut. He equalled great Shoaib Akhtar and West Indies' Kevon Cooper with his four-wicket haul - the first Indian to do so on IPL debut.

Ashwani struck with his ball in the cash-rich league, dismissing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and then accounting for the wickets of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey as well. He finished for 4/24 in three overs - the best ever for an Indian on IPL debut.

Before him, there are only three more bowlers who have performed better on IPL debut, they are Alzarri Joseph from West Indies, Andrew Tye from Australia and Shoaib Akhtar from Pakistan.

Joseph, playing for MI vs SRH in 2019, took 6/12 - the best ever for any bowler on IPL debut. Aussie Tye picked up 5/17 for now defunct Gujarat Lions vs Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Akhtar, meanwhile, took 4/11 in three overs in the only season Pakistan players were allowed to play - in inaugural 2008 season while playing for KKR.

Who is Ashwani Kumar?

Ashwani belongs to Punjab state's Jhanjeri village in Mohali district and was first spotted by Mumbai Indians squad during the domestic Sher-e-Punjab T20 trophy. He gained the reputation as the bowler who could bowl the difficult slog overs. His performance impressed MI scouts enough to pick him in the mega auction. Ashwani was bought for INR 30 lakh ($35,000) from the uncapped players' pool.

As for Ashwani's domestic record, the bowler has played two first class games, four List A games and four T20s as well. In those matches, he has taken three wickets in FA, three wickets in List A and two wickets in T20s, respectively.