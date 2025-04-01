Mumbai Indians batter and India skipper Rohit Sharma once again failed to make any impact with the bat as he got out on 13 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Mar 31 at Wankhede in IPL 2025. MI, however, won the game to snap their two-game losing streak but Rohit's form in the three games has everyone got talking. The former MI skipper has managed scores of 0, 8 and 13 in his last three games - not up to the mark for a batter of Rohit's calibre.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, says that any other player would lose his place with those numbers as a batter.

"You look at his numbers, you've got to remember, we're judging Rohit just as a batter now, because he's not the captain. Now, I think you can get away with average numbers, and they're average numbers. If your name's not Rohit Sharma, you're probably losing your place in the side at some stage with those numbers. They're not good enough for a player like Rohit Sharma," Vaughan said while talking to cricket news website Cricbuzz.

Vaughan, however, acknowledged that Rohit isn't going to be dropped from the side but instead backed to provide starts to Mumbai Indians which is required for franchise to get going in the season.

"I'm not saying that they'll get rid of him. I'm not going to drop him. Come on, get us off to a start. Get your flow back, get your rhythm back, get your mojo back. Because for Mumbai to go and put right what they've not done right in the first two games, it does require that senior core to produce," said Vaughan.

All of Rohit's dismissal have come very soft and unlike of him - in the first game he played a ball from left-hand Khaleel Ahmed of CSK directly into the hands of midwicket player.

In the next match against GT, Rohit was bowled through the gates by Mohammed Siraj before lobbing the ball to mid-off in the game vs KKR.