US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 01) said that India is planning to reduce tariffs on American products significantly, one day before he imposes reciprocal tariffs, a day he dubbed as 'Liberation Day' for America.

Speaking at a press conference, he said "I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially, and I said why didn't somebody do this a long time ago."

Trump’s statement comes just before Washington is set to introduce reciprocal tariffs on April 2. The White House has also criticised India, listing it among nations that impose excessive charges, which it says unfairly hurt US exporters.

White House condemns India's tariffs

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that India levies a 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural goods, making it "virtually impossible" for US exports to enter certain markets.

“These countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long,” Leavitt said. She accused these nations of showing disregard for American workers.

“You have 100% tariff from India on American agricultural products,” she said.

Leavitt added that "it’s time for reciprocity," and declared that President Trump "is going to make historic changes, and that will happen on Wednesday."

In addition to India, the White House also pointed to high tariff rates imposed by the European Union, Japan, and Canada, indicating they may also be targeted under the upcoming tariff measures. “This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets,” Leavitt explained.

‘L iberation Day ’ and new tariff plan

President Trump is set to announce his new tariff policy on April 2 in the Rose Garden, calling it "Liberation Day." This will be his first major economic announcement of his second term.

Leavitt confirmed that the entire cabinet will be present for the event but did not disclose details of the plan, noting that various proposals have been under discussion in recent weeks.

"Wednesday, it will be Libration Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it," Leavitt said.

"The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker," Leavitt added.

(With inputs from agencies)