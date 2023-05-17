Top 10 world news: Ukraine grain deal extended, Imran Khan says police has 'surrounded' his house, & more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday (May 17) announced a two-month extension of the United Nations-backed deal allowing the war-torn to ship grains across the Black Sea to global markets. In other news, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (May 17) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Australia next week despite the cancellation of the Quad leaders' meeting.



Ukraine grain deal extended for two more months, Russia slams 'distortions' in implementation







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday (May 17) announced a two-month extension of the United Nations-backed deal allowing the war-torn to ship grains across the Black Sea to global markets. This comes as the last ship left a Ukrainian port under the deal which was due to expire on Thursday.



PM Modi to visit Australia despite Quad meet cancellation: Aus PM







Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (May 17) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Australia next week despite cancellation of the Quad leaders' meeting.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his house has been surrounded by the police and he is likely to be arrested soon.

The so-called “hyper-president”, Nicolas Sarkozy's political ambitions have long been overshadowed by multiple corruption investigations. Here are some of the legal woes the former French president is currently facing.

A regulatory filing showed on Tuesday (May 16) that banking giant UBS felt that it was rushed into buying rival Credit Suisse in a deal it did not want. UBS told its investors in a filing to US Securities and Exchange Commission that it had less than four days to carry out due dilligence.

Providing F16 fighter jets to Ukraine 'up to the White House': UK







Defence ministers of the UK and Germany said on Wednesday (May 17) that any decision to send fighter jets to Ukraine will fall on the White House. This stand has been despite a jet "coalition" announced by Britain and the Netherlands this week.

After the cancellation of United States President Joe Biden's bilateral trip to Papua New Guinea and Sydney, where the Quad meeting was scheduled to be held, because of the debt ceiling crisis, the discussions are likely to take place in Hiroshima, media reports suggested.

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso, who is currently going through impeachment proceedings over alleged corruption, has issued a decree on Wednesday, May 17, to dissolve the legislature.

Heavy flooding in Italy claims lives of at least eight







Heavy rains lashed Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region on Wednesday causing deadly floods that claimed the lives of at least eight people, said a local official.