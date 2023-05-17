Passengers suffer injuries after Delhi-Sydney Air India flight gets caught in severe turbulence

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday afternoon, said that a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight was caught in severe mid-air turbulence on Tuesday in which seven passengers were injured.



The national aviation regulator stated that the passengers, who had suffered injuries, were provided with medical treatment on arrival in Sydney and that no one was hospitalised.

The flight was identified by the DGCA as AI-302 flying a B787-800. The DGCA also stated that first aid was provided to the Air India cabin crew to the people injured.



“During the flight, seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit,” the DGCA official said.



"Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance," stated the DGCA soon after the incident.



While speaking about the incident, an Air India spokesperson stated, “Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”



An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the DGCA.

In two years, this is the second time a flight has been caught in severe turbulence which has resulted in passengers getting injured.

On May 1, 2022, a Mumbai-Darbhanga SpiceJet flight which had 195 passengers onboard was hit by severe turbulence because of which many passengers were injured. One of the passengers, who was badly injured, failed to survive after receiving prolonged treatment.



Scorpion stings Air India passenger

A few days back, a “rare incident” was reported on an Air India flight where a woman passenger onboard was stung by a scorpion in April. A doctor had attended to the passenger and later discharged her.



Explaining the unfortunate incident, an Air India spokesperson had stated, “There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023.”



“Upon landing, the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge,” the spokesperson added. (With inputs from agencies)

