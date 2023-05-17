Ecuador’s president Lasso dissolves National Assembly to forestall impeachment action against self

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso, who was facing through impeachment proceedings over alleged corruption, has issued a decree on Wednesday, May 17, to dissolve the legislature.

The decree released by the Ecuadorian president’s office states that Lasso is "dissolving the National Assembly due to a grave political crisis and national commotion."

President Lasso made his stance clear in a tweet stating: “I have signed Executive Decree 741, with the objective of dissolving the National Assembly and requesting the electoral council to call elections. Ecuadoreans: this is the best decision to give a constitutional solution to the political crisis.”

Corruption charges against Lasso

The decree issued by the Ecuadorian President comes at a time when the opposition-dominated National Assembly was trying to oust the Lasso over alleged corruption.

Impeachment proceedings against Lasso started on Tuesday, May 16, following the vote of 88 lawmakers who voted on May 10, to continue the impeachment trial against Lasso.

Decoding the impeachment charges

Supporters of self-exiled former president Rafael Correa, and centre-left parties Pachakutik and Democratic Left claim that Lasso is guilty of embezzlement for failing to cancel an oil shipping contract. Whereas, Lasso has denied these allegations repeatedly and further maintained that under his watch, FLOPEC, the state shipping company made a record profit.

Lawmakers also accused Lasso of not ending a contract between the state-owned oil transport company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (FLOPEC) and the private entity Amazonas Tankers, even after knowing that the contract was full of irregularities. Lasso has denied these allegations repeatedly and further maintained that under his watch, FLOPEC, the state shipping company made a record profit.

Following the commencement of the impeachment proceedings on Tuesday, May 16, Lasso stated that "There is no evidence, nor relevant testimonies. Rather, all there is, is information that proves my total, evident and unquestionable innocence."

Dissolution of the Congress

The National Electoral Council now has seven days to call presidential and legislative elections, which must be held within 90 days. Those elected will finish the terms of Lasso and the lawmakers he ousted, set to end in May 2025.

Denying claims of corruption

In a televised message, Lasso called his move as ‘democratic’ while accusing the National Assembly of “destabilising the government.” He further added that his move gave the local people of Ecuador the “the power to decide their future in the next elections.”

Lasso’s supporters come out in his support

Supporters of President Lasso protested peacefully outside the parliament. Protesters waved Ecuadorean flags, held up banners and shouted angry chants against the legislators.