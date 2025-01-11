Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said forces operating in the Kursk region of Russia have captured two North Korean soldiers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has been struggling with multiple wildfires for several days, as winds of up to 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour have spread flames. The fires have claimed 11 lives and destroyed approximately 10,000 homes.

In other news, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto will be travelling to Malaysia after India visit later this month. President Subianto is the chief guest at India's Republic Day, the 4th time an Indonesian leader will be gracing the occasion since 1950.

'Evidence of involvement': Zelensky says Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers in Kursk region

Los Angeles wildfire updates: 11 dead, over 144,000 evacuated; Mayor Karen Bass faces resignation calls

Indonesia president to travel to Malaysia, after India visit

South Korea plane crash: Black boxes mysteriously stopped working minutes before crash, claims govt

South Korean government Saturday (Jan 11) said in a statement that critical data was missing from black boxes of the Jeju Air plane that crashed at Muan International Airport on December 29, leading to the loss of 179 lives. The transport Ministry said that flight data and voice recorders mysteriously stopped working just four minutes prior to the crash that has been blamed on a bird strike.

'Loved aerial pictures and videos': PM Modi reacts as Omar Abdullah shares visuals of Z-Morh tunnel before inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled for Monday (Jan 13) in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

230m away from docking- ISRO Spadex satellites are at their closest so far

ISRO's twin SPADEX satellites are barely 230metres away from each other, which is the closest they have gotten since they were placed in orbit on December 30, 2024. This indicates significant progress, given that the satellites had drifted almost 6.5kms apart earlier this week, when they were supposed to get at close as 225meters.

Ayodhya celebrates first anniversary of Ram Lalla idol consecration with grand festivities

The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in various events.

International Kite Fest 2025: Gujarat CM Patel launches event, 143 flyers from 47 countries take part

The festival, organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation, kicked off at 9 AM at the Vallabh Sadan Riverfront. The inaugural ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Moolubhai Bera.

Shami returns to Team India squad for England T20Is; Pant, Gill rested

Ace seamer Mohammed Shami has returned to the Indian Team for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup Final against Australia, as BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the England T20Is starting January 22 in Kolkata. Suryakumar Yadav leads the star-studded side, with no Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

Kartik Aaryan finally gets his engineering degree a decade after leaving college, watch video

Kartik Aaryan is now officially an engineer and he has a degree to prove it. The actor attended the convocation ceremony of DY Patil University in Mumbai recently where he had initially enrolled himself to study engineering - over a decade ago. Kartik took to Instagram on Saturday to share snippets from the event, where not only was he honoured on stage, but he also let loose and danced with students and walked down memory lane reliving his college days.