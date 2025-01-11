Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled for Monday (Jan 13) in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to an X post by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited Sonmarg to assess preparations for the upcoming event, PM Modi wrote, “I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!”

Omar Abdullah reviews the preparations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Sonmarg on Saturday ( Jan 11) to inspect arrangements for the event. Sharing details on X, he said, “Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi ji’s visit on Monday (Jan 13). The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.”

Boost to connectivity and economy

The Z-Morh tunnel is set to provide year-round access to the scenic Sonmarg region, which remains cut off during winter. This key infrastructure project is expected to transform Sonmarg into a popular tourist and ski destination, significantly boosting tourism and reducing travel time to remote areas like Kargil and Leh.

