Kartik Aaryan is now officially an engineer and he has a degree to prove it. The actor attended the convocation ceremony of DY Patil University in Mumbai recently where he had initially enrolled himself to study engineering - over a decade ago. Kartik took to Instagram on Saturday to share snippets from the event, where not only was he honoured on stage, but he also let loose and danced with students and walked down memory lane reliving his college days.

Kartik gets his B.Tech degree

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video from his college outing. “From sitting in the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it’s been,” Kartik wrote alongside the video that featured him visiting his alma matter.



He added, “DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home”.

In the video, Kartik is seen wearing a customised college jersey jacket with his name emblazoned on it, as he addresses a packed auditorium of enthusiastic students.

The actor took to the stage and danced alongside the students to the beats of the title track from latest hit film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.



Kartik was met with thunderous applause and loud cheers from students. The video also has him walking around the campus, interacting with teachers and reminiscing about old times.



“I am just too excited and happy to be here,” he is seen saying in the clip.

Kartik was an engineering student when he got his first Bollywood break in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 which changed his career trajectory. The actor eventually became a bonafide star after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018 and since then has delivered a slew of hit films including Bhool Bhuliayya 2 and 3 and Luka Chhupi among others.