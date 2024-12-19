Yearender 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Revived Iconic Onscreen Characters This Year

From Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3 to Abhishek Banerjee as Jana in Stree 2, here are some actors who revived their onscreen characters in films or shows and took their stories forward. Here’s a look at 10 actors who breathed new life into these iconic roles in 2024:
Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya
Ali Fazal lives and breathes Guddu Bhaiya from hit Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. As a new season released this year, Guddu Bhaiya's return was marked by rage, grief, and an unyielding thirst for power and vengeance. Ali’s portrayal this time was more ferocious and emotionally layered, as Guddu navigated personal loss while remaining focused on his goal of seizing the throne of Mirzapur.
Bhuvan Bam as Vasant Gawde
After the success of Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan Bam reprised his role as Vasant Gawde in its much-awaited second season this year. As a man gifted with the power to predict future events, Vasant’s journey in Season 2 became even more intense and unpredictable. Bhuvan effortlessly combined humor with emotional vulnerability, allowing audiences to experience the highs and lows of his character's life. His evolution from a street-smart hustler to a man grappling with the consequences of his newfound powers was portrayed with conviction and relatability.
Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar’s portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi, fondly known as Sachiv Ji, in Panchayat has become a fan favorite since the show's debut. In Panchayat 3 this year, Jitendra once again brought his understated charm, wit, and relatability to the role. His nuanced performance as a city-bred government official navigating the quirks of rural life continued to strike a chord with audiences. He is hands down one of the most loved characters in 2024's streaming landscape.
Abhishek Banerjee as Jana
Abhishek Banerjee's comedic brilliance as Jana is unparalleled so when he returned in his role in Stree 2 this year, he made the right chatter. In Stree 2, Abhishek's quirky antics, hilarious reactions, and on-point timing were back to entertain audiences. His chemistry with Rajkummar Rao's character and his endearing fear of ghosts had viewers laughing out loud.
Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta
Shweta Tripathi’s return as Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta in Mirzapur 3 was nothing short of electrifying. Evolving from a quiet, book-loving student to a fierce and vengeful rebel, Golu's transformation has been one of the most compelling character arcs ever. In Mirzapur season 3, nShweta infused Golu with even more grit, intensity, and emotional depth. Her power-packed performance was raw, unpredictable, and deeply human.
Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti
Huma Qureshi returned as the formidable Rani Bharti in Maharani 3, once again delivering a powerhouse performance. Her portrayal of the humble housewife-turned-Chief Minister continued to showcase her growth as a political leader navigating a male-dominated world. Huma's portrayal of Rani Bharti has become one of the most iconic roles in the political thriller genre, and her return in 2024 only reinforced her status as a force to be reckoned with.
Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba
Bhool Bhulaiya enjoys massive fandom. The franchise is a huge hit alongwith Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Rooh Baba. He returned as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a runaway hit. Stepping into the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Kartik managed to make the role uniquely his own. His impeccable comic timing paired with a spooky undertone made Rooh Baba one of the most beloved characters in recent times.
Ajay Devgn
No one does cop roles like Ajay Devgn. Played with fiery intensity by Ajay Devgn, the fearless cop known for his "Aata Majhi Satakli" rage is back in Singham Returns. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film brings back Ajay in his larger-than-life cop avatar, with action sequences and dialogues that pack a punch. As the ultimate flag-bearer of Bollywood’s cop universe, Bajirao Singham remains a timeless symbol of justice and fearlessness.
Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap
Taapsee Pannu's portrayal of Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba became one of the most talked-about performances of the year when it was released. Her portrayal of a bold, unapologetic woman caught in a storm of love, deception, and crime made Rani Kashyap an unforgettable character. With Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee reprised her role and aced it.
Jaideep Ahlawat as Dipankar Sanyal
Jaideep Ahlawat once again donned the role of the fiery news anchor Dipankar Sanyal in the second season of The Broken News. Known for his nuanced performances, Ahlawat's portrayal of the morally ambiguous journalist delved deeper into the ethical dilemmas of the media industry.