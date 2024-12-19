Yearender 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Revived Iconic Onscreen Characters This Year

After the success of Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan Bam reprised his role as Vasant Gawde in its much-awaited second season this year. As a man gifted with the power to predict future events, Vasant’s journey in Season 2 became even more intense and unpredictable. Bhuvan effortlessly combined humor with emotional vulnerability, allowing audiences to experience the highs and lows of his character's life. His evolution from a street-smart hustler to a man grappling with the consequences of his newfound powers was portrayed with conviction and relatability.