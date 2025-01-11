The festival, organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation, kicked off at 9 AM at the Vallabh Sadan Riverfront. The inaugural ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Moolubhai Bera.

Advertisment

Global participation

The International Kite Festival 2025, running from January 11 to January 14, is set to attract kite enthusiasts from all over the globe. This year, 143 kite flyers from 47 countries have gathered in Gujarat, alongside 52 kite flyers from 11 Indian states. Additionally, 417 local kite flyers from 11 cities in Gujarat are participating, making it a truly diverse and international celebration.

#WATCH | Gujarat: People from across the world reach Ahmedabad to participate in the International Kite Festival starting today. pic.twitter.com/Se0uA8ZfE4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read | 'Loved aerial pictures and videos': PM Modi reacts as Omar Abdullah shares visuals of Z-Morh tunnel before inauguration

Regional celebrations

Advertisment

While the main event in Ahmedabad serves as the heart of the festival, celebrations will extend to other locations in Gujarat. On January 12, the festival will also be held at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot, and Vadodara. On Monday (Jan 13), festivities will continue in Surat, Shivrajpur and Dhordo.

Tourism promotion

In addition to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Uttarayan, the festival serves as a key initiative to promote Gujarat’s tourism on a global scale, attracting visitors and showcasing the state’s vibrant traditions.

Also Read | Watch: Paraglider's unbelievable response to man's quirky lighter request in Goa goes viral

Cultural celebrations and activities

The inaugural event showcased a spectacular cultural program, featuring the Aditya Stuti Vandana performed by Rishikumars, alongside a vibrant parade of kite flyers. Visitors can look forward to night kite flying sessions, cultural performances, kite workshops, and a range of stalls offering handicrafts and refreshments.

(With inputs from agencies)