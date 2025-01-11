A quirky moment from Goa has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers both shocked and amused. In a scene that could only happen in India, a man’s casual request for a lighter leads to a jaw-dropping response from an unexpected hero.

The unlikely request

The video begins with a stunning view of Goa's beaches at sunset, with the man standing on the shore looking out at the ocean. As he realises he’s forgotten his lighter, he calls out to a paraglider soaring overhead, “Brother, do you have a lighter?".

What happens next is something no one could have predicted.

A Paraglider comes to the rescue

In a moment of pure magic, the paraglider, hearing the call, swoops down from the sky and delivers the lighter to the man on the ground. The crowd around the scene bursts into applause and laughter as they watch this unbelievable rescue unfold.

Before taking off again, the paraglider even reminds the man to return the lighter. The entire interaction is captured perfectly on camera, leaving the viewers both in awe and stitches.

Internet reaction

After being shared online, the video went viral almost instantly. Social media users couldn’t get enough of the unexpected aerial delivery, with many praising the paraglider’s skills and the bizarre timing of it all.

One user commented, “Bro could have easily thrown it, but he has to flex his getting down skills."

Another wrote, “He didn’t even drop it; he gave it to him in his hand! Pure skill and heart!!"

A third added, “This is a legendary video."