Over 200 passengers of a Delta Boeing 757 flight, scheduled to depart Atlanta, Georgia for Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota had to be evacuated Friday (Jan 10) after the aircraft’s engine malfunctioned. Some of the passengers also suffered injuries as they were forced to use inflatable slides to reach safety.

All 201 passengers, two pilots and five crew, were bussed back to the terminal at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta flight at Atlanta Airport was evacuated after an aborted takeoff. 200 passengers used emergency slides, with four minor injuries and one person hospitalized pic.twitter.com/aiHhavz4kL — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 11, 2025

A spokesperson for the airlines said the evacuation was caused by an “engine problem” and not the snowstorm that has been affecting the area since last week.

According to reports, the issue in the engine was detected as the pilots of the 21-year-old craft prepared for take-off. Dramatic visuals have surfaced on social media, showing panic-stricken passengers exiting the airplane towards the runway.

Delta Airlines initially reported no injuries but airport authorities later said at least four people sustained minor injuries.

One of the them had to be shifted to a nearby hospital.

FAA opens probe

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened a probe into the incident.

“The FAA will investigate,” said the agency, which also imposed a temporary restriction on all Delta departures to Atlanta.

Adverse winter weather over the past weeks has significantly affected Delta's operations at its home base, leading to a reduction of approximately 10 per cent in the airline's planned schedule for Friday.

This disruption has sparked concerns regarding the airline’s capacity to swiftly recover and prevent a recurrence of the operational challenges experienced last year, which resulted in thousands of passengers being stranded.

(With inputs from agencies)