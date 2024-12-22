New Delhi, India

An American passenger of Delta Airlines had a "ruff" day while on a flight when a 'good boi' was given preference over him.

On Reddit, a sulking Delta passenger posted a picture of a VIP dog, due to which he was downgraded to a bad seat.

What happened?

On Saturday (Dec 21), a Reddit user by the username ben_bob shared his grievance with Delta Airlines. In a post titled "Just Got Downgraded for a Dog," the user revealed that while travelling by a Delta Airlines flight that day, he had received an upgrade "first thing in the morning," only to be downgraded some 15 minutes later "to a worst seat than I previously had" because "something changed".

The passenger details that he was "disgruntled" by the experience, but when he boarded the flight, his annoyance was turned into "lividity" when he saw a dog in his first-class seat.

Apparently, the dog in question was a service animal, and upon contacting airline support, he was told that "you may be relocated for service animals" and there is nothing they can do.

Ben Bob then goes on to remark: "There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have... What an absolute joke."

He then questioned if there was even a point to being loyal to an airline "anymore". Bob further claimed that he stayed loyal to the airline even when "others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels," but that now he's questioning his allegiance.

Netizens react

Some users were quick to poke fun at him, commenting that the dog had a "super smug look".

"F you bro. Just. F. You," they added.

Others jested, "The dog is probably a diamond medallion 2 million miler" (Delta's top status level).

However, some users sympathised with Ben Bob's plight and commented that "the last-minute seat switch wasn't required", while others commented that the numbers of service animals seem to be increasing manifold.

