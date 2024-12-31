Shortly after two big plane crashes, one in South Korea and another in Kazakhstan, harrowing footage of a near crash of two US planes was caught on camera.

A Delta flight almost crashed into a private jet on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport. The clip that has been circulating on social media shows how the two avoided the crash just as the air traffic control intervened.

Reportedly, the Key Lime Air private jet was carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team and could be seen approaching a runway just when another flight was taking off on Friday (Dec 27), according to news agency AP.

🚨 “STOP STOP STOP!” LAX ATC urgently called out to a Key Lime Air jet as a Delta jet took off from runway 24L. Was this a runway incursion? All of it captured live during Friday’s Airline Videos Live broadcast. pic.twitter.com/5vwQfVzggQ — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) December 28, 2024

A plane-spotting livestream recorded the whole ordeal along with the audio of an air traffic controller who can be heard yelling, “Stop, stop, stop!” The flight was immediately stopped, averting another disastrous plane crash as Delta Flight 471 can be seen lifting off at full speed.

“Woo! Woo! Wow,” a plane spotter who was filming the runway can be heard exclaiming. The clip was uploaded to Airline Videos on YouTube.

“In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’” the plane spotter added. The private jet was seen going ahead after the runway was clear.

Investigation launched

An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been launched into the matter after the near-miss.

“Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” the FAA said in a statement. “When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line.”

The year of deadly air travel

The year 2024, has been the deadliest for air travel since 2018 with two major plane crashes in December. In South Korea, 179 were killed after a Jeju Air flight crashed into a concrete barrier on Sunday (Dec 21). And in Kazakhstan, an Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed killing 38 people due to a suspected Russian missile strike on Wednesday (Dec 25).

(With inputs from agencies)