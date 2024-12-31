A Jeju Air plane crash-landed and burst into flames at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, killing 179 people on board. The flight had 181 people on board, and two of them managed to survive the horrific incident. Both of them were crew members seated at the rear tail section of the aircraft. Their seating is what saved them.

Statistics suggest that this is the safest place on a commercial flight. TIME magazine carried out a study in 2015 which revealed that the rear seats on an airplane prove to be the safest in the event of an airplane being in a crash. According to the report, the seats in the back of the aircraft had a 32 per cent fatality rate. The seats in the middle third had the highest fatality rate of 39 per cent, whereas the front seats stood at 38 per cent.

Who are the survivors of South Korea plane crash?

The survivors have been identified as 32-year-old Lee and 25-year-old Kwon. Both of them have suffered extensive injuries, although they are said to be out of danger, as per hospital authorities.

They were pulled from the tail section of the charred aircraft and have no recollection of what happened. Lee repeatedly asked after being rescued, "What happened" and "Why am I here", a report by the Korean Times said. She suffered from a fractured left shoulder and head injuries but remained conscious.

Meanwhile, Kwon suffered a scalp laceration, a fractured ankle, and abdominal pain, and isn't clear about what happened in the incident.

The deadly crash happened when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Bangkok to Muan attempted to land shortly after 9 am but crashed into a fence.

Shocking videos of the accident show the twin-engine plane skidding off the runway, crashing, and bursting into flames. It made a Mayday call and appears to have attempted a belly landing as the landing gear might have malfunctioned.

South Korea plane crash investigation

South Korea began seven days of mourning, with flags flying at half-mast. Acting president Choi Sang-mok, who has only been in office since Friday, flew to the crash site for a memorial. Choi said a "thorough investigation into the cause of the accident" would be conducted.

Both black boxes, the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, have been found.

Of the victims, 146 victims have been identified using DNA analysis or fingerprint collection, said Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation, Joo Jong-wan. The country has also ordered a "comprehensive inspection" of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's carriers.

"As for the comprehensive inspection, maintenance records of key systems such as engines and landing gear will be thoroughly reviewed for 101 aircraft operated by six airlines using the same model as the accident aircraft," Joo said.

South Korea's News1 agency reported that the oldest person on the flight was a 78-year-old man, while the youngest was a three-year-old baby.

(With inputs from agencies)