More than 60,000 people have cancelled their flight reservations with Jeju Air following the fatal crash of the South Korean airline's flight 7C2216 on Sunday (Dec 29).

According to a report by the Yonhap news agency on Monday, Jeju Air said that about 68,000 flight reservations—over 33,000 for domestic travel and 34,000 for international travel—had been cancelled as of Monday afternoon.

The report said that the majority of the cancellations occurred at 9 am Sunday, when flight 7C2216 of Jeju Air crashed, killing 179 of the 181 people on board. The survivors of the crash were two crew members.

Travel agencies report spike in cancellations of tour packages

The report by Yonhap also said that apart from Jeju Air flight reservations being cancelled, local travel agencies in South Korea also reported a spike in cancellations of tour packages in the wake of the crash.

Speaking to the news agency, a travel agent said, "We had about 40 inquiries regarding travel cancellations on Sunday alone."

"We saw about double the usual amount of cancellations and a 50 per cent decrease in bookings," the travel agent added.

Sunday's crash is the deadliest air disaster in decades

Flight 7C2216 of Jeju Air crashed while landing at the Muan International Airport in Muan County, South Korea. Citing authorities, a report by the news agency Reuters said the bodies of all 179 victims were retrieved from the crash site on Sunday night.

The accident marked the worst air disaster in South Korea in decades. Last, 66 people were killed in a plane crash in 1993.

Malfunction of landing gear is direct cause of crash

The direct cause of the crash was the malfunction of the landing gear, but the specific reason for this failure remains under further investigation.

Reuters reported that Seoul was working to identify the victims, while various government agencies are providing support to the families of the deceased.

The government announced a week-long period of national mourning.

