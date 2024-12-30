South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok on Monday (December 30) ordered an urgent safety review of the nation's airline operations following a Jeju Air crash on Sunday that claimed the lives of 179 people. The government has also announced plans to conduct a separate inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating within the country.

An audit will be carried out on all 101 aircraft currently in domestic service, with US investigators and representatives from Boeing assisting in the investigation.

Exhaustive inspection essential to overhaul the aviation safety system: Acting president Choi Sang- mok

Choi Sang-mok, who assumed the presidency just two days before the incident, stressed the need for a comprehensive review of aviation safety protocols. He said that an exhaustive inspection is essential to overhaul the aviation safety system and move towards a safer Republic of Korea.

The accident, South Korea's worst domestic aviation disaster, happened when a Jeju Air plane crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport after attempting to land without deploying its landing gear. Of the 181 passengers and crew onboard, 179 were killed.

Investigators have identified 141 victims using DNA analysis and fingerprint records, according to a statement from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. Two flight attendants, a man and a woman, survived after being rescued from the aircraft's tail. They were taken to hospitals near the airport and later transferred to a facility in Seoul for further treatment, according to Yonhap news agency.

Why did the Jeju Airline plane crash?

While the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, officials said it may have resulted from a bird strike, adverse weather conditions, or a combination of factors. The pilot of the Boeing 737-800 on Sunday told air traffic control the aircraft had suffered a bird strike before declaring a Mayday. The plane belly-landed, skidded off the runway, and crashed into a wall, bursting into flames upon impact.

Flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the wreckage, but reports suggest that the analysis may take longer than usual due to damage sustained by the flight data recorder.

Choi Sang-mok declared a seven-day mourning period starting Sunday. This comes just days after Choi replaced his impeached predecessor, Han Duck-soo.

Jeju Air CEO takes full responsibility for crash

The investigation is expected to focus heavily on the aircraft model, but questions are also being raised about the role of Jeju Air, the flight operator. Kim E-bae, the airline’s chief executive, publicly apologised during a televised news conference.

He said that he takes full responsibility for the crash, regardless of its cause. Kim told the public that the airline would provide financial aid to the victims’ families and cooperate fully with the government investigation. He also added that the aircraft had undergone regular maintenance and no mechanical issues had been identified.

Reports suggest that the control tower at Muan International Airport, located 300 km southwest of Seoul, issued a bird strike warning and gave the pilot permission to land at a different location. However, the aircraft sent out a distress signal shortly before the plane went past the runway.

