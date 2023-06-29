Top 10 world news: UK court finds government's plan of sending migrants Rwanda unlawful, and more

A British court has declared the government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda as unlawful. The court of appeal ruling from Lord Burnett, Sir Geoffrey Vos, and Lord Justice Underhill came on Thursday, which refused to consider Rwanda as a “safe third country” where illegal migrants could be sent while their claims are processed. In other news, France continued to simmer for the second consecutive day as thousands of more security forces were deployed across the nation to prevent violent protests sparked over the fatal shooting of a teenager, reportedly of African origin, by the police.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday blasted Sweden after a court in the country allowed protestors to burn pages from a copy of the Quran. While angrily condemning the Nordic nation, Erdogan said, “We will eventually teach the arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought.”

Wagner chief and founder of the private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin declined to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry which has led to the termination of the PMC's involvement in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, media reports said quoting State Duma's Defense Committee chairman Andrey Kartapolov.

General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, was detained by the Russian authorities after he went briefly missing following the short-lived rebellion of the Wagner’s forces, Moscow Times newspaper reported citing sources.

A recent report by former senior judge Sir John Mitting strongly criticised the use of undercover policing tactics employed by the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) from the 1960s onwards, media reports said. SDS was an undercover unit of Greater London's Metropolitan Police Service and came into being in 1968 following the nod given by then-British Prime Minister Harold Wilson's government.

Ukraine on Thursday said the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on the war-torn country’s membership of the military alliance. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, “Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance has come."

Heavy rainfall in the Indian state of Uttarakhand has triggered a massive landslide in the Chamoli district which resulted in the partial destruction of a crucial section of National Highway 7 leading to Badrinath, a key pilgrimage site in the country.

In the south of the Indian subcontinent, Sri Lanka heaved a sigh of respite after the World Bank approved $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for the island nation.