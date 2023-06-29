Sri Lanka gets IMF support months after India's credit line extension for economic recovery

In the south of the Indian subcontinent, Sri Lanka heaved a sigh of respite after the World Bank approved $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for the island nation. The biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit nation comes months after India extended a $1bn credit line to the crisis-hit nation in a region where Pakistan is also struggling to secure $1bn in IMF funding before June 30.

For Sri Lanka, the current IMF tranche comes after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal for nearly $3 billion in bailout in March.

About $500 million of the funds will be allocated for budgetary support while the remaining $200 million will be for welfare support earmarked for those worst hit by the crisis.

"Through a phased approach, the World Bank Group strategy focuses on early economic stabilisation, structural reforms, and protection of the poor and vulnerable," the World Bank's country director for Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, said in an official statement.

"If sustained, these reforms can put the country back on the path towards a green, resilient and inclusive development," Zervos said. Sri Lanka's economic crisis The island nation at India's south is currently struggling with the worst financial crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948. The country's foreign exchange hit record lows and triggered its first foreign debt default last year, followed by mass protests against the then ruling president.

The IMF approved a bailout of nearly $3 billion in March. Sri Lanka expects that IMF's assistance will bring additional funding of up to $4 billion from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other multilateral agencies.

Sri Lanka will reportedly release a domestic debt restructuring program this week to push forward reworking its debt with bondholders and bilateral creditors including China, Japan and India. Sri Lanka's economic recovery: India's role in spotlight too As part of $4 billion in emergency assistance, India has extended a $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by one year until 2024.

Sri Lanka owes $7.1bn to bilateral creditors, according to the government data. The country owes $3bn to China, $2.4bn to the Paris Club and $1.6bn to India.

Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka have also stepped up their talks to proceed with trade in Indian Rupee as New Delhi and Colombo look set to expand their bilateral cooperation in "power and energy sector as well as aspects relating to Rupee trade".