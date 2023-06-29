WATCH | Heavy rainfall triggers massive landslide in India's Uttarakhand, Badrinath highway blocked

Heavy rainfall in the Indian state of Uttarakhand has triggered a massive landslide in the Chamoli district which resulted in the partial destruction of a crucial section of National Highway 7 leading to Badrinath, a key pilgrimage site in the country. The affected area near Chhinka village has left tourists stranded. The debris has also obstructed the route to the holy site of Badrinath.

Flash floods and landslides also hit the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh few days ago. Massive landslides blocked the Mandi-Kullu national highway in Himachal Pradesh, which had left around 200 individuals, mainly tourists, stranded for days in a 15-kilometer-long traffic jam. Casualties According to a report from news agency PTI, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 19 deaths, with 34 people sustaining injuries, and three individuals reported missing due to rain-related incidents.

In response to the situation, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for areas in Uttarakhand, warning of the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Rainfall in Delhi On 29 June, Delhi experienced showers, leading to a drop in the temperature. However, the rainfall also caused waterlogging in certain parts of the city. It has led to creating inconvenience for many residents. Today's Massive Landslide video on Badrinath National Highway pic.twitter.com/NKZx3hSCV9 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 29, 2023 × This year, the monsoon season has exhibited a different pattern across various regions of the country. It has covered over 80 per cent of India, with noteworthy occurrences such as the simultaneous arrival of monsoon in Delhi and Mumbai on June 25—a phenomenon that had not transpired in 62 years.

Typically, Kerala receives monsoon showers by June 1, followed by Mumbai on June 11, and Delhi by June 27. Media reports quoting Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the IMD said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states.

According to him, there is a probability of heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

According to him, there is a probability of heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

"East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal," the IMD scientist said, reports said.