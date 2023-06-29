Wagner's participation in Ukraine war ends as Prigozhin refuses to sign Russian defense ministry contract

Wagner chief and founder of the private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin declined to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry which has led to the termination of the PMC's involvement in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, media reports said quoting State Duma's Defense Committee chairman Andrey Kartapolov.

Earlier, the Russian defense ministry had announced that all groups and units involved in combat tasks needed to sign a contract with the ministry.

While most complied, Prigozhin chose not to, resulting in the exclusion of PMC Wagner from the ongoing war in Ukraine. As a consequence, funding and supplies for the PMC were withheld, a matter of significant importance to Prigozhin for being able to continue to wage its war on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Kartapolov explained that the attempted mutiny occurred due to a combination of factors. First and foremost was the issue of money, followed by Prigozhin's unreasonable and excessive ambitions, and finally, an agitated mental state. These factors collectively led to an act of high treason and betrayal against his fellow soldiers, he pointed out.

Also Read | British court declares govt’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda unlawful

"Everyone began to carry out this decision, an absolutely correct one. Everyone except Mr. Prigozhin," Kartapolov said adding, "then he was told that in this case, PMC Wagner would not take part in the special military operation. In other words, there will be no funding or supplies. Mr. Prigozhin this is an important thing, if not the main one."

Over the armed revolt by Wagner, Kartapolov said, "It came down to this: in the first place there was money; second, some stupid and exorbitant ambitions; and thirdly, an agitated state of mind. All of this combined evolved into an attempt at high treason and the deception of his comrades-in-arms." What was Russian defense ministry's directive? On June 10, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a directive aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of volunteer units within the combined group of forces.

Also Read | Indian-Origin man jailed for smuggling over 800 Indians into US using Uber

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed an order outlining the procedure for organising the routine activities of these volunteer groups.

According to the directive, volunteers are required to sign contracts with the defense ministry by 1 July, thereby obtaining legal status and ensuring standardised approaches to supplies and task execution. Attempted military mutiny On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked by Russia's military leadership.

However, the Russian defense ministry refuted these allegations and termed them false. Some PMC Wagner units who supported Prigozhin started heading towards Rostov-on-Don and Moscow.

Watch | Tarang shakti, India's largest multilateral air exercise to be held this year × The Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated legal proceedings against them for inciting armed mutiny. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, labeled the actions of PMC Wagner as treason. Negotiations Following discussions between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin's convoys turned back and returned to their field camps. Lukashenko disclosed that he had proposed the use of an abandoned military garrison in Belarus as a field camp for PMC Wagner.

He assured Prigozhin of complete security and pledged to facilitate the relocation of PMC forces to Belarus.