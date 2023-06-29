Grammys 2024 award and nomination dates announced: Here's everything you need to know about the ceremony

On Thursday, the 66th annual Grammy Awards date was announced. The Recording Academy unveiled that the award show will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The musical night will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to this, the organisation also revealed that the Grammy nominations will be announced on November 10.

Earlier this month, the organisation announced the new changes that have been incorporated, like new categories, the use of AI among other things. Three new categories: Best African music performance, best pop dance recording, and best alternative jazz album have been added. The Recording Academy has also reduced the number of nominees from 10 to 8 in the top categories like album, song, record of the year, and best new artist.

Addressing AI's dominance in the showbiz world, the Grammys announced last month that only "human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration", which means that AI-generated music will not be eligible for Grammy nominations for their 2023 ceremony.

"Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Category," the Academy says.

However, if it meets certain requirements of the Grammys, then the music can be eligible for nominations.

"The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis; such human authorship component must be relevant to the category in which such work is entered (e.g., if the work is submitted in a songwriting category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the music and/or lyrics; if the work is submitted in a performance category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the performance); and the author(s) of any AI material incorporated into the work are not eligible to be nominees or Grammy recipients insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such AI material is concerned. De minimis is defined as lacking significance or importance; so minor as to merit disregard."

All the songs and albums released between October 1, 2022, and September 15, 2023, will be eligible for nominations.

Meanwhile, at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé made history by becoming one of the most Grammy-awarded artists in the history of the award with 32 wins. She beat the record of the late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammy awards.



