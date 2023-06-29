Kyiv asks NATO to clarify its stance as alliance remains divided over Ukraine’s membership

Ukraine on Thursday said the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on the war-torn country’s membership of the military alliance. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, “Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance has come." His remarks came shortly after he spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the phone. Key NATO summit to be held next month A major NATO security summit is slated to be held in Lithuania’s Vilnius on July 11-12, where Ukraine’s membership of the alliance is expected to be the key agenda on the table. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured his Western counterparts that Kyiv’s full membership will further strengthen NATO, not weaken it.

While delivering a speech in the parliament, Zelensky said, “We are now a recipient of security assistance. But a victorious Ukraine will be a donor of security for our region, for the whole of Europe, for the whole world."

However, Zelensky has himself conceded that Ukraine will not become NATO’s member until the conflict with Russia ends. NATO ‘split’ on Ukraine’s membership Speaking at a press conference in Brussels last week, the NATO chief acknowledged that the member countries were divided over the issue of Ukraine’s admission into the alliance in the upcoming alliance meet. "On that issue there are different views in the alliance and of course the only way to make decisions in Nato is by consensus," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by India Times.

× "No one is able to tell you exactly what will be the final decision at the Vilnius summit on this issue," Stoltenberg further said. US reluctant on Ukraine's NATO bid NATO diplomats have expressed concerns over the United States' hesitation to extend its commitment to Ukraine beyond the membership pledge made 15 years ago. If Ukraine were to join NATO, it would fall under the protection of Article 5, which requires all member states to provide assistance in the event of an attack.