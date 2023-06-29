Russian general who went missing after Wagner’s uprising detained

General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, was detained by the Russian authorities after he went briefly missing following the short-lived rebellion of the Wagner’s forces, Moscow Times newspaper reported citing sources.

Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, is a decorated soldier and a veteran of Russia’s wars in Chechnya and Syria. It is said that he is a close friend of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

He was last seen on Saturday when he appeared in a video appealing to mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to halt his mutiny.

The newspaper citing two sources close to Russia’s Defence Ministry, reported that Surovikin was arrested on Wednesday because he “chose” Wagner chief Yevgeny “Prigozhin’s side during the uprising”.

It is also being reported that Surovikin was aware of Prigozhin’s coup plans, but did not alert the top brass in the Russian defence ministry.

A Russian military blogger, Vladimir Romanov, also reported Surovikin’s arrest on Wednesday, the Moscow Times reported.

Additionally, there are also reports of the arrest of the military “affiliates” of Surovikin who had been “accused of complicity in the rebellion”. Kremlin’s response During a press conference on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not provide information about the reports of Surovikin’s detention and referred the matter to the defence ministry, which has yet to make a statement.

Asked by reporters if the Kremlin could clarify the situation with Surovikin, Peskov said: "No, unfortunately not."

"So, I recommend that you contact the defence ministry; this is its prerogative," he said, according to Reuters news agency.

When a reporter asked if President Vladimir Putin still continued to trust Surovikin, Peskov said, "He is the supreme commander-in-chief and he works with the defence minister and with the chief of the General Staff."

Questions about "structural units within the ministry," Peskov said, should be addressed to the defence ministry.

When asked about Prigozhin's whereabouts, Peskov said he did not have information about the Wagner chief’s location at the current time.

On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that preparations are underway for Wagner's troops, who numbered 25,000, to hand over their heavy weapons to the Russian military.

Prigozhin had said those moves were being taken ahead of a July 1 deadline for his fighters to sign contracts to serve under the Russian military's command.