UK: Undercover policing tactics condemned in latest inquiry report, calls for disbandment

A recent report by former senior judge Sir John Mitting strongly criticised the use of undercover policing tactics employed by the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) from the 1960s onwards, media reports said. SDS was an undercover unit of Greater London's Metropolitan Police Service and came into being in 1968 by the nod given by then-British Prime Minister Harold Wilson's government. It was set up by the government at the time so that it is able to infiltrate British left-wing protest groups.

It is important to know that Justice Mitting is a retired judge of the High Court of England and Wales and has been chairing the undercover policing inquiry, which was set up in 2015, since 2017. He was appointed after the former Chair Sir Christopher Pitchford had stepped down because of ill health, as per media reports.

John argued that the unit should have been disbanded early on, as the majority of the groups infiltrated posed no real threat.

The report sheds light on various tactics employed by the SDS. It ranged from forming sexual relationships and adopting the identities of deceased children for cover. These actions had severe consequences for the individuals involved and their lives were profoundly impacted, the judge pointed out.

Also Read | British court declares govt’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda unlawful

Sir John asserted that had the public been aware of the methods used by the SDS, there would have been immediate pressure to put an end to their activities. He further stated that the practice of assuming the identities of deceased children should have been brought looked upon by Metropolitan Police officers and Home Office officials, both of which authorised and funded the unit

Officers from the SDS were deployed within targeted groups for extended periods, with some assuming positions of authority. They extensively documented personal details about individuals, including their relationships and family lives.

The undercover policing inquiry began hearing evidence in 2020 and has incurred costs exceeding £64 million thus far. The final report is currently scheduled for 2026.

Also Read | Indian-Origin man jailed for smuggling over 800 Indians into US using Uber Testimonies in undercover policing tactics inquiry Although the undercover policing inquiry covers a span of over 50 years, this initial report primarily focuses on the period from 1968 to 1982. Testimonies from those who were spied on during this time, including political activists like Lord Hain, trade unionists, and women deceived into relationships, were considered as evidence.

The judge leading the inquiry revealed that both institutions, Metropolitan Police and the Home Office, regards SDS as potentially embarrassing.

Watch | Tarang shakti, India's largest multilateral air exercise to be held this year × Intelligence gathered by SDS officers was shared with Scotland Yard and MI5, and while the stated aim of the unit was to maintain public order in London, the groups targeted were not involved in terrorism or serious criminal activities. SDS infiltration of left-wing groups not due to political bias: Judge In conclusion, Sir John said that the SDS's failure to infiltrate right-wing groups was not due to political bias. He said that the decision by those in charge was because the right-wing groups were already adequately covered. The judge said that the authorities were more concerned about the higher risk of violence. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×